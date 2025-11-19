James Ojo Adakole, a senior copy editor at Legit.ng, has been selected for the 2025 Global Investigative Journalism Conference ( GIJC ) in Malaysia

Ojo was among top journalists selected as fellows to attend the conference taking place in Kuala Lumpur from November 20 to 24

In a statement, the organisers provided more insights into the first edition of the conference holding in Asia

The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) has selected James Ojo Adakole, a senior copy editor at Legit.ng, for its 2025 investigative journalism conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ojo will join other top investigative journalists drawn from across the globe after a rigorous selection process at the event.

The conference, which is the world’s largest international gathering of investigative journalists, features training on the latest tools and techniques, cutting-edge workshops, and extensive networking and brainstorming sessions.

The latest edition of the conference, held every two years, will kick off on Thursday, November 20, and end on November 24.

GJIC 2025 fellowship details

In a blog post, the organisers said selected fellows are required to either produce a story directly related to GIJC25 or give a presentation based on the “knowledge you gained at #GIJC25 to your colleagues or the journalism community at large”.

It added that those given full fellowship to attend the conference consisted “full-time print, online, television, video, radio, documentary, and multimedia journalists, including full-time freelance journalists, in developing or transitioning countries”.

GIJC made its debut in Copenhagen in 2001 and was also held there in 2023. It was subsequently held in Amsterdam (2005), Toronto (2007), Lillehammer (2008), Geneva (2010), Kyiv (2011), and Rio de Janeiro (2013).

In 2015, it returned to Lillehammer, followed by its debut in Africa in Johannesburg in 2017. In 2019, it was held in Hamburg while that of 2021 took place online.

The conference resumed in-person two years later in Gothenburg (2023), with a record number of more than 2,100 attendees.

The organisers said since 2001, the conference has gathered thousands of journalists from 140 countries and territories.

James Ojo Adakole’s profile

Ojo is a graduate of mass communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu state. With a decade experience in the journalism landscape, he has won several top awards, including the 2022 Hostwriter Prize for collaborative journalism, the PwC Media Excellence Award (second runner-up), TheCable Journalist of the Year award, and Legit.ng’s Copyediting Excellence Award.

In 2024, he won the African Prize for Investigative Journalism (PAJI), online category, for his collaborative report, which exposed health officials selling unverified medical documents in Sokoto state.

He joined Legit.ng in August 2023.

James Ojo Selected for 2025 AIJC Masterclass

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg, in South Africa, selected Ojo for the 2025 African Investigative Journalism Masterclass, an intensive training course on latest digital forensics and investigative journalism techniques.

The masterclass, organised by the institution’s Centre for Journalism in collaboration with SKUP, the Association for a Critical and Investigative Press in Norway and Bellingcat, an independent investigative organisation, took place from November 2 to 4, 2025 in Johannesburg.

The masterclass fellows also attended the AIJC conference, which included more than 20 training sessions.

