James Ojo, a copy editor with Legit.ng, has clinched the prestigious 2024 African Prize for Investigative Journalism (PAJI).

Ojo won the online category for his collaborative report with Jabir Ridwan, which exposed how health officials in Sokoto state sell unverified medical documents, undermining trust in public health systems.

James Ojo said the reports have been submitted to the concerned authorities so that necessary actions can be taken.

The investigation revealed officials issued false medical fitness reports for as little as N1,000, while genuine medical reports cost N2,000.

Award highlights journalist's hard work

The award ceremony, held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, honoured investigative journalists across Africa who demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism.

PAJI, launched in Burkina Faso in 2021, celebrates excellence in print, web, radio, and TV journalism. The 2024 edition was organised by Media & Democracy (M&D) and the Union of Mauritanian Journalists (SJM), with winners in each category receiving €1,500.

Reflecting on his win, Ojo told Legit.ng:

“I feel excited to have won this prestigious award, especially after being a finalist at last year’s edition. Nothing beats seeing your efforts gain international recognition. This motivates me to keep pushing for impactful journalism.”

The journalist also acknowledged the risks of investigative reporting.

“Investigative journalism is risky globally, but with proper planning, we executed this flawlessly. While authorities have promised to act on our findings, we remain hopeful for long-term change,” he said.

Authorities notified of the report

The findings from the undercover investigation have been relayed to the appropriate authorities to take necessary action against the malpractice.

"We have engaged the management of the hospitals investigated and contacted relevant stakeholders," Ojo revealed. "So far, we’ve received promises, but no concrete actions yet. However, we remain optimistic that this investigation will inspire the desired change in the long run. Addressing deeply rooted issues takes time."

Who is James Ojo?

A graduate of mass communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Ojo has a history of excellence. His accolades include the 2022 Hostwriter Prize for collaborative journalism, the PwC Media Excellence Award, TheCable Journalist of the Year award, and Legit.ng’s Copyediting Excellence Award.

He joined Legit.ng in August 2023.

