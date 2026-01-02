A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has emphasised that Nigeria’s leadership in 2027 will be determined by the will of the people, not by the advantage of incumbency.

Ajadi was reacting to reports by an online TV, concerning remarks allegedly made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the 2027 presidential election. The platform had reported that President Tinubu boasted that no opposition can remove him.

While reacting, Ajadi stated that any suggestion that electoral outcomes are predetermined risks weakening public confidence in the democratic process.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy is founded on the constitutional right of citizens to choose their leaders through the ballot, regardless of who currently holds office.

“The strength of our democracy lies in the power of the electorate,” Ajadi said. “Elections provide citizens with a peaceful and legitimate means of expressing their collective will.”

The PDP aspirant, who has declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship election, stated that political history in Nigeria and across Africa demonstrates that leadership can change when citizens actively participate in the electoral process.

He urged Nigerians, particularly youths and first-time voters, to remain engaged in civic activities such as voter registration, peaceful mobilisation, and participation in elections.

“Democracy thrives when citizens believe in and utilise the instruments provided by the constitution,” he said.

Ajadi also noted that elections remain the appropriate avenue for leaders to be held accountable, especially at a time when many Nigerians are concerned about economic conditions, security challenges, and the cost of living.

He added that holding public office does not automatically guarantee future electoral success, stressing that performance and public trust remain key factors in democratic contests.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to peaceful political competition, Ajadi called for increased civic engagement and adherence to democratic values as political activities gradually build toward 2027.

He concluded that the future of Nigeria’s leadership will ultimately be shaped through lawful, peaceful, and participatory democratic processes.

