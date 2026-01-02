Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Adolphus Wabara, says he has not dumped the party for the ADC

The ex-Senate President explained that his viral picture with Peter Obi and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, among other Igbo leaders, had nothing to do with a recent political event in Enugu

Obi, a political heavyweight from Nigeria’s South-East, recently defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC at a well-attended event in Enugu State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the board of trustees (BoTs) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has refuted what he called “planted mischievous media reports” that he had dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported on Friday, January 2, by Vanguard, Wabara, 77, urged PDP faithful and Nigerians to disregard the “fake and misleading social media reports” which reported that he had defected to the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adolphus Wabara says he has not resigned from the PDP to join the ADC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Wabara denies dumping PDP

The PDP BoT Chairman spoke on the heels of social media reports that he was among the southeast leaders who went to Enugu State on Wednesday, December 31, to welcome ex-President Olusegun in when he came to endorse the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the 2027 presidential race.

But dismissing the said media reports as “fake and mischievous,” Wabara explained that his picture with Obi and Obasanjo, among other Igbo leaders, circulating on social media had nothing to do with the purported Enugu event.

Senator Wabara, who maintained that his membership of the PDP was never in doubt, said that the said picture was an old picture of Igbo leaders with Obasanjo when they visited him in 2025 in his Abeokuta residence.

Wabara vows loyalty to PDP

Furthermore, he explained that Obasanjo’s portrait on the wall in the background of the picture confirmed that the photo was taken in the ex- president’s residence and not somewhere in Enugu.

He accused his detractors of sponsoring the “fake news” to blackmail him, but said such antics would never fly.

Adolphus Wabara pledges loyalty to the PDP in a statement. Photo credit: Tijime Tijime

Source: Facebook

Wabara said:

“The same disgruntled elements who have been contracted to destroy the PDP are behind this mischievous media campaign. But no amount of lies can change the fact that I am still very much in the PDP.

“I’m not only in the PDP but committed to seeing that the PDP bounces back as the ruling national party in 2027."

Senator Wabara vowed that no amount of blackmail would stop him from insisting on the rule of law and due process to revive the PDP as a formidable political party in the country.

Read more on the ADC coalition:

ADC faction disowns Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that a faction of the ADC rejected the reported defection of Obi, declaring that his alleged registration at the party’s Enugu zonal office did not follow laid-down procedures.

The group, led by ADC National Chairman Nafiu Gombe, described itself as the party’s authentic national leadership and said the exercise breached the party’s constitution.

It urged the public to disregard reports linking Obi’s registration to the ADC through any channel outside the ward level.

Source: Legit.ng