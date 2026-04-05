Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has advised Peter Obi to leave ADC for better presidential chances in 2027

Obi's current membership in the ADC may hinder his opportunity to win the party's ticket, according to the cleric

Boma, popular on social media platforms like X and YouTube, urged prayers for Obi as he considers his political future

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has claimed that God revealed Peter Obi should leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) if he hopes to win the 2027 presidential election.

According to the cleric, Obi’s chances of securing the ADC’s presidential ticket in the party’s forthcoming primaries are slim.

Prophet Abel Boma urges Peter Obi to leave ADC to boost his 2027 presidential chances. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi: Boma issues prophecy

In his recent message titled 'Prophetic Message for Mr. Peter Obi Concerning 2027 Election,' Boma also called for prayers for the presidential hopeful.

The complete post is available below on Abel Boma’s verified X page:

"(PROPHECY)

"In this prayer, we need to pray for somebody very, very important in this nation called Nigeria. Who am I talking about? I am talking about Mr. Obi himself.

"The Lord said: “In 2027, this man is trying to take a decision. There are two solutions I am giving to Mr. Obi.”

Mr. Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, hear the word of the Lord: - “If you want to win this election, leave this party called ADC. There is nothing for you there. Being a member of ADC will not make you win. They won’t even give you the ticket. There is no ticket for you.”

"I saw a new political party coming out in 2026 and in 2027 concerning the presidential election.

"The Lord said: “If you remain in ADC, you will not even see the primary. But I am opening a new party for you to consider.”

"We need to pray for him and say: “Lord, help him for the new political party he is about to join.”

"And as these political parties are coming, some of them will not come to help. They will only come to add votes for Mr. President. Many will say: “We are not going again, we will give our votes to Mr. President.”

"That is the most important thing—we need to pray."

Peter Obi becomes ADC member, pledges to start rescuing Nigeria ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), officially left the party to join the ADC.

The 64-year-old expressed optimism that in 2026, “we will begin a journey of rescuing our country.”

Read more on Peter Obi:

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top ADC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video recently shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident, she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng