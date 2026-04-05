Achraf Hakimi has celebrated CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and award it to Morocco

Senegal have appealed the controversial AFCON ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa insists Morocco have “strong and documented arguments” against Senegal

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence after Morocco were officially crowned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, insisting that the most important thing is that the Atlas Lions “won,” despite the controversy surrounding CAF’s ruling.

The Moroccan captain’s comments come after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board overturned Senegal’s 1-0 victory in the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by forfeit.

Achraf Hakimi has publicly celebrated Morocco's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory after Senegal was stripped of the title. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The controversial ruling followed Senegal’s walk-off protest during the dramatic AFCON final in Rabat, a decision CAF judged as a breach of the tournament regulations.

Speaking on The Bridge podcast alongside Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni, Hakimi made it clear that lifting the trophy was a moment he had long dreamed about, no matter how the outcome was decided.

Hakimi weclomes CAF’s AFCON ruling

Hakimi admitted the circumstances of Morocco winning their second AFCON title were unusual, but stressed that the joy of finally winning the continental crown outweighed the debate surrounding the decision.

“We are very happy. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Even if the victory came this way... we won,” Hakimi said on the podcast.

For the PSG defender, the victory represents a major personal and national milestone.

Having captained Morocco throughout the tournament, the title adds another major honour to his growing legacy with the Atlas Lions.

CAF’s Appeal Board, via its official website, ruled that Senegal’s temporary walk-off during the final amounted to a forfeiture under Articles 82 and 84 of its regulations.

As a result, Morocco’s long wait for another AFCON title officially came to an end.

Morocco stand firm on their position

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has strongly backed CAF’s verdict, insisting the hosts had a watertight case, Morocco World News reports.

FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa said all the events surrounding the controversial final were properly documented through official match reports and video evidence.

“Morocco has strong and documented arguments regarding what happened in the final,” Lekjaa said.

He added that Senegal’s withdrawal from the pitch was “officially established,” reinforcing Morocco’s confidence that the decision will stand even as the case heads to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This strong stance from Moroccan officials has only intensified the tension surrounding one of the most controversial finals in AFCON history.

Senegal refuse to accept CAF verdict

While Morocco celebrate, Senegal remain defiant as the Teranga Lions recently paraded the AFCON trophy ahead of their friendly against Peru, signaling that they still consider themselves champions despite CAF’s ruling.

Senegal have already lodged an appeal challenging the CAF verdict with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese Football Federation has already filed an appeal with CAS, hoping to overturn the verdict and restore their title.

A decision in their favour would deal another significant blow to CAF’s credibility and potentially rewrite the official history of the 2025 tournament.

Mikel Obi reacts to CAF verdict

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has expressed his dissatisfaction and disappointment with CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the title 58 days after the final in Rabat, Morocco.

“Horrible, horrible, horrible, I mean, ludicrous, ludicrous decision. I have no idea where that's come from, absolutely zero idea. The incompetence of the people who govern football in Africa,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng