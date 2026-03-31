Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), is known for his kind gesture and generosity to many in Nigeria and abroad

Many of those he had helped came with mixed controversy that had gotten many talking about it to this day

Legit.ng had collated three Nigerians the General Overseer of OPM had touched with kindness one way or the other, and how it turned out at the end

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) in Port Harcourt, is a famous man of God that is currently making headlines for his somewhat kind gesture.

Over the years, the Apostle has been able to touch many lives, from helping a grieving family to helping people find a partner. But some of his good deeds have also sparked massive buzz on social media.

People Apostle Chibuzor and his church helped. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor, Aboy, Deborah Samuel

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng have collated three standout cases of people the fiery apostle and his church had helped, two of which he publicly tried to find them wives.

1. Late Deborah Samuel’s family

In May 2022, after the tragic killing of Deborah Samuel (the Sokoto student lynched over alleged blasphemy), Apostle Chibuzor stepped in dramatically. He publicly begged for the family’s contact, relocated them from the North to Port Harcourt, and welcomed them like royalty at the airport.

The pastor also gifted Deborah's parents a fully furnished 14-flat mini-estate (so they’d never pay rent again), a brand-new car for the father, a fully equipped restaurant for the mother, and automatic scholarships for all her siblings in OPM’s free schools. The kind gesture was celebrated nationwide at the time, with many calling it genuine kingdom generosity.

Years later, reports surfaced that the family faced some challenges, including rent disputes and claims of suffering. However, the initial help remains one of OPM’s most talked-about acts of charity.

2. Veteran Nollywood actor Aguba (Kenneth Chinwetalu)

When popular actor Aguba, famous for his role in old-school movies, was spotted living in terrible conditions in Enugu, Apostle Chibuzor rushed to his rescue in 2022. The pastor gave him a nice apartment in Port Harcourt, employed staff to cook and care for him, provided free food for life, and promised to build him houses in the village and city.

But the biggest promise that grabbed attention on social media was finding him a wife. True to his word, Apostle Chibuzor started the search, but only for Aguba to surprise everyone by insisting he would only marry a maiden from Israel and no one else. The actor even rejected Nigerian widows the pastor brought for him.

The drama escalated when Aguba later went public in 2024 demanding that the pastor fulfil all promises. This made Apostle Chibuzor fire back that he might return the actor to the “trenches” if he kept rejecting help. The story became comedy gold on social media, with Nigerians divided between praising the help and laughing at the Israeli-wife demand.

3. Aboy Chibuzor and wife

Aboy Chibuzor was abandoned as a little boy at the gate of OPM church many years ago. Apostle Chibuzor took him in, raised him like his own son, and gave him the name “Aboy Chibuzor”. The young man is non-verbal and autistic, and recently the pastor disclosed that he has uncontrollable sexual urges that needed proper care.

Apostle Chibuzor stirs debate with fast marriage arrangement. Credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: UGC

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, after a controversial public search for a wife that drew heavy backlash, Apostle Chibuzor officiated Aboy’s wedding to an older single “woman of God” who is also a church member and mother of three. The Apostle gave the couple a lot of gifts and packages, including a whopping N10 million cash gift, a free house, overseas vacation, a monthly salary, free medical care, and another N20 million after 10 years “if Aboy is still alive”.

While some netizens called it beautiful compassion, others questioned why healing wasn’t tried first before marriage. Still, the quick wedding showed the apostle’s commitment to giving Aboy a “complete” life.

These three events perfectly captured Apostle Chibuzor’s bold and generous style. Whether Nigerians love or criticise his methods, one thing that is clear is that OPM’s charity keeps Nigerians talking.

Apostle Chibuzor shares son's changes after marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

Source: Legit.ng