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Inside the Challenges of Nigeria’s Explosive Population Growth
Nigeria

Inside the Challenges of Nigeria’s Explosive Population Growth

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than four years of experience in public-interest journalism across Nigeria and the African continent.

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FCT, Abuja - With over 240 million people, Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world, while persistent unemployment pushes many young people to the brink.

Northern Nigeria has the highest birth rate in the country, and women here typically have six children.

Crowds walking along a busy roadside in Lagos, Nigeria, reflecting the country’s rapid population growth and bustling urban life.
Crowds of people walking along a busy roadside in Lagos, Nigeria, highlighting the city’s bustling urban life and the country’s rapid population growth.
Source: Original

Authorities are struggling to persuade couples to use contraceptives.

Legit.ng examines how Nigeria is grappling with being sub-Saharan Africa's most populous country in history.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Lagos StateNigerian YouthsAbuja
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