Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than four years of experience in public-interest journalism across Nigeria and the African continent.

FCT, Abuja - With over 240 million people, Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world, while persistent unemployment pushes many young people to the brink.

Northern Nigeria has the highest birth rate in the country, and women here typically have six children.

Crowds of people walking along a busy roadside in Lagos, Nigeria, highlighting the city’s bustling urban life and the country’s rapid population growth.

Source: Original

Authorities are struggling to persuade couples to use contraceptives.

Legit.ng examines how Nigeria is grappling with being sub-Saharan Africa's most populous country in history.

Source: Legit.ng