Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s planned defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unsettled Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s camp.

It was gathered that the Kwankwasiyya Movement, led by Governor Yusuf’s political godfather, Kwankwaso, has been thrown into confusion.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf decided to join the APC after extensive consultations with key stakeholders.

An insider said Governor Yusuf consulted members of the Kano State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, and federal lawmakers from the state.

The planned defection has raised questions about the future of the Kwankwasiyya Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Multiple sources said Governor Yusuf’s decision is “irreversible”, even if it leads to a complete rupture with Kwankwaso.

A senior aide to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the decision was driven largely by internal crises within the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

He added that the internal crises could jeopardise Governor Yusuf’s chances of securing a second term in 2027.

“The major reason is that the NNPP is no longer a viable platform because of the numerous litigations against it,” the source said. “Even if the governor stays, Kwankwaso’s inner circle has decided he will not get the ticket. Their plan is to give the deputy governor the chance.”

The source further alleged that:

“They don’t want him to outshine Kwankwaso. His work is visible, and they don’t want him to continue.”

The aide said the battle lines had already been drawn between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso does not want this governor back. He wants a new one. If APC gives him the opportunity to replace the current governor, he will accept.”

