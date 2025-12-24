Two Kano State lawmakers, Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo and Aliyu Yusuf Daneji, died within hours of each other on Wednesday, plunging the Assembly into mourning

Ungogo, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, reportedly passed away at the Assembly complex after a brief illness

Daneji, a senior member and committee leader, also died the same day, leaving colleagues and constituents in shock

The Kano State House of Assembly was thrown into mourning on Wednesday, Deecmber 24, 2025 following the sudden deaths of two lawmakers, Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo and Aliyu Yusuf Daneji, who reportedly passed away within hours of each other.

PUNCH indicated that Hon. Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, died at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.

Kano Assembly lawmakers Aminu Ungogo and Aliyu Daneji died hours apart, leaving the House in mourning. Photo credit: Engrsagirkokii/x

Source: Twitter

His passing was confirmed in a statement issued by the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Here are things to know about the two lawmakers:

Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo

Ungogo, born on October 13, 1963, in Ungogo Local Government, attended Ungogo Central Primary School and completed his education at Government Secondary School Bichi in 1983. He later studied History at Bayero University, Kano, graduating in 1989.

He was a member of the All New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) representing Ungogo constituency in the 9th Legislature. At the time of his death, he served as chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, deputy chairman of Security, and member of several committees including Environment, Higher Education, Health and Selection.

Ungogo was known for his love of travelling, having visited Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Ethiopia and Turkey.

Aliyu Yusuf Daneji

Hon. Aliyu Yusuf Daneji, who also passed away on Wednesday, was born on November 22, 1960, in Daneji Quarters, Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State. He completed his primary education in 1974 and secondary school in 1979. He later obtained a National Diploma in 1983 and a Higher National Diploma in 1986, followed by a Postgraduate Diploma in 2004.

Daneji held several leadership roles in the Assembly, serving as chairman on Hajj, deputy chairman in Culture and Tourism, and member of committees on Agriculture, Transport and Judiciary.

He was widely travelled, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Ethiopia. His hobby was football, which he reportedly enjoyed throughout his life.

Kano Assembly tragedy as lawmakers Aminu Ungogo and Aliyu Daneji passed away within the same day. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Assembly in Shock

The deaths of the two lawmakers within hours of each other left colleagues and constituents in shock. The Assembly described the incident as a tragic loss, noting that both men had played active roles in legislative duties and committee leadership.

The double tragedy has cast a shadow over the Assembly, with tributes pouring in for the late lawmakers who were remembered for their service, leadership and commitment to their constituencies.

Kano Assembly makes Hausa main language for teaching

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State House of Assembly has passed a new bill aimed at making Hausa the main language of instruction in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

The legislation, titled the Kano State Mother Tongue (Hausa Language) Education Enforcement Bill, was introduced by Musa Kachako, a member representing Takai under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Presenting the bill during plenary, Kachako said the initiative followed global best practices in education, pointing to countries like China, Japan, and India, which he said had made major strides in science and technology by teaching children in their native languages from an early age.

Source: Legit.ng