The family of a renowned Nigerian diplomat and elder statesman, Christopher Mbanef,o confirmed that he has died at the age of 95

Mbanefo served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN and held leadership roles in major Nigerian universities

He is remembered for his contributions to diplomacy, education, professional accounting, and philanthropy

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the death of a respected diplomat and elder statesman, Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbunam Mbanefo, Odu III of Onitsha.

His family confirmed that he died at the age of 95.

Nigerian diplomat Christopher Mbanefo is dead at the age of 95. Photo credit: @Backfacts

Source: Facebook

Premium Times reports that the family of the renowned Nigerian diplomat announced his passing in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 24.

Confirming the development, his son, Victor Mbanefo, said the family was deeply grateful for what he described as a life of remarkable service to Nigeria and humanity.

“With heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life of extraordinary service, the Mbanefo family announces the passing of our beloved patriarch, Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbunam Mbanefo, Odu III of Onitsha, who was called to the Lord this December,” the statement read.

The family added that details of his burial arrangements would be communicated later.

The statement, however, did not disclose the cause, date, or place of his death.

His life and public service

Born on June 11, 1930, Christopher Mbanefo hailed from Onitsha in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra state, South-east Nigeria.

He was widely celebrated for his contributions to diplomacy, education, and public administration.

Mbanefo served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, an appointment he received in 1999 from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He held the position during Nigeria’s return to democratic governance and played a key role in representing the country at the global stage.

Beyond diplomacy, he also served as Pro-Chancellor of several leading Nigerian universities, including the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Ahmadu Bello University.

Education, profession, and legacy

The late diplomat was first educated at Saint Patrick’s College, Calabar, before proceeding to the United Kingdom, where he trained as a chartered accountant in the mid-1950s.

He later returned to Nigeria to build a distinguished career in accounting and education.

Mbanefo was a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), where he also served as president.

Christopher Mbanefo, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN and elder statesman, has passed away at 95. Photo credit: ICAN

Source: Facebook

He represented the institute on the governing boards of the International Federation of Accountants and the International Accounting Standards Committee.

A committed philanthropist, Mbanefo was known for his passion for education, notably through the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre at the University of Lagos.

He also held several chieftaincy titles in Onitsha and Ife, reflecting his cultural and traditional standing.

Tributes are expected to continue pouring in as Nigerians remember a man widely regarded as a symbol of integrity, service, and dedication to national development.

Popular APC chieftain is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent APC chieftain and former Edo commissioner for information under the administration of Lucky Igbinedion, Charles Idahosa, has been declared dead.

Idahosa was said to be healthier and attended to visitors earlier in the day, according to a family source who disclosed his death.

The APC chieftain served as the political adviser to Senator Adams Oshiomhole when he was the governor of Edo for eight years.

Source: Legit.ng