The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by Adamawa and 10 other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led states challenging the legality of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers state, which saw elected officials suspended for six months.

Court strikes out suit

In a six-to-one split decision on Monday, the apex court ruled that the plaintiffs, comprising 11 PDP-led states, failed to establish any cause of action capable of invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mohammed Idris, in the lead majority judgment, held that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate any actionable dispute between themselves and the federation that would warrant the Supreme Court’s intervention under its original jurisdiction.

“The plaintiffs have failed to show that there exists any actionable dispute requiring this court to exercise its original jurisdiction,” Justice Idris stated.

Suit dismissed for lack of jurisdiction

Justice Idris consequently struck out the suit, citing lack of jurisdiction as the reason for the dismissal.

The decision upholds the state of emergency imposed in Rivers state and maintains the temporary suspension of the state’s elected officials as enacted by the federal government.

