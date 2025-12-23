The major political parties in Nigeria possess many strong and heavyweight influences in their camp across the country

In the midst of political gladiators, movers, and shakers of the political sphere in Nigeria, only a few have distinguished themselves among their colleagues

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the five most influential Nigerian politicians in 2025 in the last 12 months of the year

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A lot of political activities have occurred in the last twelve months across different political parties as politicians try to remain relevant.

In the midst of all these, some Nigerian politicians have distinguished themselves in Nigeria’s political landscape in 2025.

President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi make the list of the most influential politicians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

As 2025 comes to a close in a few days, Legit.ng highlights the political gladiators who have moved the political sphere in Nigeria in the last 12 months.

5 most Influential Nigerian politicians in 2025

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s popularity in the political sphere has increased since he got intompower.

Tinubu has been able to win over many elected politicians in the opposition to his camp, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the formation of former vice president Atiku Abubakar ’s-led ADC coalition, many politicians are defecting to the APC.

The APC, under the leadership of President Tinubu, has increased to 28 governors out of 36.

Political analysts say the 2027 presidential election is easier for Tinubu to win than lose.

While the opposition parties like the PDP and LP are in disarray, Tinubu’s camp is getting stronger and bigger ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nyesom Wike

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is one of the most powerful politicians in Nigeria.

Wike’s closeness to President Tinubu and his influence in Rivers State and the south-south region have made him a political figure of respect.

The former governor has remained relevant despite fighting different battles with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and the other faction in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi

Peter Obi’s influence among young Nigerians has remained intact two years after losing the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu.

Obi has continued to reach out to Nigerians despite their religion, tribe, and age, preaching that a great Nigeria is possible.

Check out the full list og most influential Nigerian politicians in 2025. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde is building his political structure beyond Oyo State as he prepares to contest for the 2027 presidential election.

With the PDP zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the south, Governor Makinde appears the likely candidate to fly the flag of the main opposition party.

Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed are strong pillars in the PDP following defections of governors, senators, and others to the ruling APC.

He is the only PDP governor in the south-west region after Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State dumped the party for the Accord Party.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The 2023 New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate is the most influential politician in Kano State.

It will not be out of place to describe Kwankwaso as the most influential northern politician after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His Kwankwasiya movement in Kano State has similarities with Obi’s Obidient movement in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso, who is a former governor and minister, has been described by many people as the current godfather of Kano politics.

Peter Obi meets Babangida, shares details

Recall that Obi revealed the details of his recent meeting with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Obi, who shared a series of photos on his X handle on Thursday, December 18, 2025, said he visited Niger, where he hada crucial discussion with Babangida.

During the meeting, Obi presented Babangida with an autographed copy of the book Growing Apart, which explores how two nations with similar trajectories, Indonesia and Nigeria, developed.

Seyi Makinde regrets supporting Tinubu in 2023

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Makinde confessed that he regrets supporting Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other presidential candidates.

The Oyo State governor explained why he supported President Tinubu in 2023 and regretted his decision after two years.

Source: Legit.ng