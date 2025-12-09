The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, commended JRB Construction for delivering fast and high-quality work on the Abuja–Keffi road

The minister said the firm’s performance had pushed other contractors to increase their pace

Umahi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies showing exceptional capacity

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has expressed strong satisfaction with the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja–Keffi dual carriageway, describing the quality and pace of work as exemplary.

Speaking during an inspection tour on Monday, Umahi commended JRB Construction Company Limited, which was awarded the emergency reconstruction contract in October 2025.

Umahi Speaks Over Ongoing Reconstruction of Abuja-Keffi Road

Source: Getty Images

The Abuja–Keffi Road, a major link between the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State—home to thousands of civil servants working in Abuja, is expected to significantly ease traffic and reduce travel time once completed. The project is scheduled to finish by the end of March 2026.

Minister praises contractor’s speed and workmanship

Umahi said he was impressed by the professionalism displayed by the indigenous construction firm, noting that its performance had spurred other contractors to improve their pace.

“JRB’s work is top-notch. You will not see any difference between JRB and China Harbour, and their speed is unmatched. In fact, the speed of JRB has prompted China Harbour to speed up their own work on the project," he said.

He stressed that the federal government recognises and values the company’s contribution to national development.

“This is the kind of people that will grow this country. Be assured that Mr President is aware of what you are doing. And you are going to be paid to the last kobo,” he added.

Govt commits to supporting indigenous firms

Umahi reaffirmed the federal government’s resolve to promote high-performing local contractors, emphasising that their success is vital to Nigeria’s long-term infrastructure goals.

“We want to see more indigenous companies like JRB Construction Company Limited, which have demonstrated exceptional performance and patriotism in their work.

“We will continue to support and empower indigenous companies that have the capacity to deliver high-standard projects and contribute to the growth and development of the country," he said.

Recognition reinforces JRB’s position in the sector

According to Umahi, the recognition given to JRB Construction reflects the company’s proven track record of excellence and reliability.

“The recognition of JRB Construction Company Limited by the federal government is a testament to the company's exceptional performance and commitment to delivering high-standard projects,” he noted.

He said the firm had strengthened its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous construction companies and is expected to play an increasingly significant role in the country’s infrastructure development.

Source: Legit.ng