Reason Former President Buhari Redesigned the Naira Mentioned in New Book

A new book has revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the naira redesign policy to curb vote-buying during elections

The account explained that the policy was not intended to target any political party, despite public controversy ahead of the 2023 polls

The book detailed how security agencies and anti-corruption bodies pushed for the measure to limit cash use in politics

Former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the naira redesign policy as a measure to tackle vote-buying during elections, and not to target any political party, according to a new book on his administration.

The disclosure was contained in From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr. Charles Omole, Director-General of the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research (IPSPR). The book was presented in Abuja on December 15.

Buhari’s naira redesign policy was approved to curb vote-buying and protect Nigeria’s 2023 elections. Photo credit: MBuhari/x

Source: Getty Images

Public reaction to naira redesign policy

According to the book, the naira redesign policy became a major issue during the latter part of Buhari’s administration. Sections of the public and political actors reportedly interpreted the policy as being directed against the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, the book quoted the then Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, as saying that the policy was linked to concerns raised by security agencies over the role of cash in elections.

EFCC proposal behind naira redesign

According to Leadership, the book stated that the proposal for the naira redesign was put forward by the then chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The objective was to limit the use of cash for vote-buying.

According to the account, Buhari accepted the rationale behind the proposal and approved the policy.

Buhari ordered internal review of policy

As controversies and accusations grew over the intent of the naira redesign, the book said Buhari ordered an internal review of the policy’s origins and implementation.

Dr. Omole wrote that Buhari directed reports on the matter to be submitted directly to him, citing concerns about possible misrepresentation of facts.

Buhari’s stance on law enforcement and politics

The book noted that Buhari maintained that law enforcement agencies should act strictly within their mandates. It added that he insisted the state should not be used to favour or disadvantage any political actor.

The naira redesign policy, the book stated, was conceived as part of efforts to address the influence of money in elections rather than as a partisan political action.

Naira redesign policy in Nigeria was aimed at limiting cash use in politics, not targeting any party. Photo credit: MBuhari/x

Source: Twitter

Buhari died of Pheumonia

Legit.ng earlier reported that former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has disclosed that pneumonia was the immediate cause of the death of late President Muhammadu Buhari. This was she dismissed widespread rumours of poisoning and other conspiracy theories.

She made the clarification in a newly released book titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari. In the new book, she offered a personal account of the former President’s final days and addressed long-standing speculations surrounding his health.

In the book, Aisha Buhari stated that medical professionals who treated her husband clearly informed the family that pneumonia led to his death.

Source: Legit.ng