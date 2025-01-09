President Bola Tinubu has promoted and decorated his ADC, Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, to the rank of Colonel of the Nigerian Army

The promotion ceremony was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, January 9, and was attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak of Kwara

Colonel Yusuf, who is from Kwara, is a traditional ruler designated with the title of Elemona of Ilemona in the Oyun council area of the state

President Bola Tinubu decorated his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, with his new rank of Colonel of the Nigerian Army on Thursday, January 9.

The ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja and was attended by notable figures, including the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

Colonel Yusuf has been serving as ADC to President Tinubu since he assumed office in 2023. In addition to his military role, Yusuf is a traditional ruler-designate, holding the title of Elemona of Ilemona in the Kwara State Oyun council area. His wife, Mrs. Yusuf, was also present at the ceremony to celebrate her husband's achievement.

Who is Tinubu's ADC?

This ceremony marks an important milestone in Colonel Yusuf's military career. As ADC to the President, he plays a critical role in ensuring the President's security and supporting him in his official duties. His promotion to Colonel is a testament to his hard work and dedication to service.

President Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence in the military. This is evident in his recent decoration of service chiefs with new ranks, including the Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff.

The promotion of Colonel Yusuf is a positive development for the Nigerian Army and reflects the President's efforts to boost morale and recognize outstanding service within the military. As Colonel Yusuf continues to serve as ADC to the President, his new rank will undoubtedly bring added responsibilities and opportunities for growth.

When did Tinubu's ADC become traditional ruler

The appointment of Yusuf as the Elemona of Ilemona in Kwara State comes after the demise of his father, the former Elemona, in May 2024. The community's kingmakers chose Lt. Col. Yusuf as their new traditional ruler, citing his kindness and humanitarian gestures to the community.

Lt. Col. Yusuf's appointment as the traditional ruler is unique. He will continue to serve as the ADC to President Tinubu until his retirement from military service. In the interim, a regent will be appointed to manage the throne on his behalf.

This arrangement has sparked some debate, with some questioning whether it is allowed under military service rules. However, others have pointed out that similar arrangements have been made in the past, such as in the case of the Sultan of Sokoto.

See the videos of the moment here:

Tinubu meets Obasanjo, Jonathan in Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Ghana.

Obasanjo has been a prominent critic of Tinubu's administration, particularly its economic policies. This has prompted the president to recall recently how his predecessor allegedly hindered Lagos's development.

Despite their political differences, Tinubu met with the former presidents during John Mahama's inauguration as the new president of Ghana.

