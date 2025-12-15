The Supreme Court has upheld the president’s powers to declare a state of emergency in any part of the country to forestall a breakdown of law and order

The apex court also affirmed the president’s powers to suspend elected officials within a set timeframe

The ruling was premised on a suit filed by Adamawa State, in cahoots with 10 other PDP-led states, challenging the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State in March

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Monday, December 15, upheld the power of the President to declare a state of emergency in any state to prevent a breakdown of law and order or degeneration into a state of chaos or anarchy.

According to Channels TV, in a 6‑1 split decision, the apex court ruled that the president can suspend elected officials during a state of emergency, but such suspensions must be for a limited period.

Supreme Court backs presidency

The Cable also noted the development.

In the lead majority judgment, Justice Mohammed Idris held that Section 305 of the constitution empowers the President to deploy extraordinary measures to restore normalcy where emergency rule is declared.

Justice Mohammed Idris noted Section 305 was not specific on the nature of the extraordinary measures, thereby granting the President the discretion on how to go about it.

The judgment was on the suit filed by Adamawa State and 10 other PDP-led states challenging the propriety of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State, during which elected state officials, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were suspended for six months.

Justice Idris, in the earlier part of the judgment, upheld the preliminary objections raised by the two defendants against the competence of the suit.

Supreme Court dismisses PDP states’ suit

In upholding the objections raised by the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the National Assembly (the defendants), Justice Idris held that the plaintiffs (the 11 PDP states) failed to establish any cause of action capable of activating the original jurisdiction of the apex court.

He struck out the suit for want of jurisdiction, proceeded to also determine the case on the merits, and dismissed it. However, Justice Obande Ogbuinya dissented and held that the case succeeded in part.

Among other findings, Justice Ogbuinya held that while the president has the power to declare a state of emergency, such authority cannot be used to suspend elected state officials, including governors, deputy governors, and members of parliament.

