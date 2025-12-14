Senator Ali Ndume has spoken up after particiapting in the screening exercise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambassadorial nominees

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial district explained the reason he partipated in the screening despite kicking against the list

Legit.ng reports that the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs screened the ambassadorial nominees like Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday, December 11, 2025

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume said members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs persuaded him to participate in the screening exercise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambassadorial nominees despite raising concerns over breaches of provisions of Section 14 (3) of the constitution.

Legit.ng reports that Ndume urged President Tinubu to withdraw the list of 65 ambassadorial nominees.

Ndume said Tinubu’s ambassadorial list breaches the federal character principle and falls short of the constitutional requirement based on the allocation of nominees across states and geopolitical zones.

Ndume explained that he partipate in the screening with a commitment to communicate his observations to President Bola Tinubu through the appropriate channel.

As reported by Vanguard, Ndume, who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, made this known on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

“I still maintain that the list is lopsided. At the Committee level, I raised a constitutional order at the committee meeting, and we agreed that we will continue with the screening, but in our report, we will tell the President that the composition of the remaining list should be balanced to address our concerns on breach of federal character principles as enshrined in our Constitution.”

The APC senator said Nigeria has 109 mission, stating that the mabassadorail list can accommodate three ambassadors per state, non-career and career.

He added that will address the issue of lopsidedness and breach of section14(3) of the Constitution.

The former Senate Leader lamented that states like Gombe and Yobe were not captured in Tinubu’s list of ambassadorial nominees.

“We have 109 missions. For the non-career ambassadors, each state should have one to balance it because states like Gombe and Yobe were not captured, while some states have only career ambassadors, which are more or less non-political ambassadors.

“Each state should have two or three ambassadors, and each state should have at least one career ambassador since we have 109 embassies, which consist of 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates."

