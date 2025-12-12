The Senate continued its screening of President Tinubu’s 65 ambassadorial nominees as Femi Fani-Kayode drew attention during his appearance before the Foreign Affairs Committee

FCT, Abuja - Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, has said he is unaware of the country President Bola Tinubu is likely to have him posted to in his ambassadorial appointment.

This is coming even as the Senate on Thursday, December 11, continued its screening of Tinubu’s 65 ambassadorial nominees.

As reported by Punch, Fani-Kayode, a prominent figure in the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, shortly after the exercise, he remains unaware of the country to which he may be posted but is fully prepared for any assignment the President deems fit.

The former minister, who served alongside Festus Keyamo, Dele Alake and Idris Mohammed as campaign spokesman during the 2023 elections, emerged from Senate Room 301 around 2.15 p.m., dressed in a green babanriga and gold chain, appearing visibly pleased with the session’s outcome, Vanguard reported.

Screening process was transparent, says Fani-Kayode

Speaking to reporters, he described the exercise as fair and pressure-free.

“Oh, the screening went well. We are not under any form of pressure. The exercise was conducted in a relaxed atmosphere,” he said.

He added that, like other nominees, he had not been briefed on his designated mission.

“We have not been informed of our postings yet. Everything is still with Mr President,” he noted.

Kayode: No preference for any posting

When asked if he had a preferred country, Fani-Kayode simply smiled before responding.

“I really don’t know. It is up to Mr President to decide that,” he said.

The former minister is one of several non-career nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu for confirmation.

Other high-profile nominees await deployment

Also on the list are former presidential aide and ex-senator Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) from Cross River; and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (retd.) of Kano.

Their prospective countries of deployment remain undisclosed, pending presidential approval.

