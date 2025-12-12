Delta-based Prophet Efe Japhet released a prophecy, predicting the emergence of a youth who "is going to retire all the political people in Nigeria"

Udu, Delta state - Prophet Efe Japhet of the Christ Evangelical and Prophetic Gospel Ministry, Udu, Delta State, has prophesied that a man, not more than 37 years old and not currently in politics, will win a future presidential election in Nigeria.

In a trending video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, December 12, Prophet Japhet claimed that the technocrat youth would “retire” all the old politicians in Nigeria.

Prophet Efe Japhet announces a prophecy that a 37-year-old man will become Nigeria’s president. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Delta cleric predicts future president

The preacher said:

"Listen to me. I hear what I am saying now: Just like what I said in 2013, that is still happening today, is what I want to say now.

"God said a non-political career carrier want to come out. This man is not known for politics, and he is a young man. This man will not be more than 37 years old. The man is coming out. And the man will come out, and the man will become the president of Nigeria.

"Listen to me. And this man is going to retire all the political people in Nigeria. And this man is going to collect all our money that is outside (sic). And this man will force our people abroad to come back to Nigeria. And this man, we make Nigeria to go into three or four groups. Different umbrellas on that one big tree.

"And this man will not bother to say 'I want to fight to become the president'. The masses will hold him and will say 'we want you here'. And that time, there will be no strength for Nigeria to fight that man. And this man will come, and the military sector will be rearranged."

Prophet Japhet added:

"The police sector will be rearranged. All the forces will be rearranged and be restructured. And I saw the amendment of Nigeria constitution. Write it down. Those that are saying that school is a scam, they will know that school is not a scam.

"I said because something will come that will make job to come. If you don't go to school, you will look like a slave to others. So those that are not going to school now, go and study because Nigeria will be restructured. That those that study will be useful to the nation. And you that don't study will always be a slave in the society."

Prophet Efe Japhet prophesies the restructuring of Nigeria’s police and country's constitution. Photo credit: Prophet Efe Japhet

The trending video can be watched below:

