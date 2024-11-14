Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Africa.

Akure, Ondo state - Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, has taken a dig at the conduct of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Legit.ng recalls that the 2023 election produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incumbent leader, as president. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, defeated the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso to clinch the coveted Aso Villa seat.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was impressed with the US 2024 election which Donald Trump, but was not pleased with Nigeria's 2023 exercise. Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla, picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Although Messrs Atiku and Obi contested the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election and challenged it in courts, Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was confirmed as the winner of the poll.

Tinubu, 72, an influential politician in the country, is widely considered as the country’s political kingmaker.

In the United States (US), Donald Trump was reelected as the president, seeing off the challenge of Kamala Harris.

In a post on her known X (formerly Twitter) account, on Wednesday, November 13, Betty compared the just-concluded US presidential election to Nigeria’s, taking the voting period and release of election results into consideration.

She wrote:

“Just thinking.

“2023 Nigerian presidential election.

"Total cotes cast: 25 million.

"Counting duration: 5 days.

“2024 U.S presidential election.

"Total votes cast: 155 million.

"Counting duration: Approx. 10 hours.

"Moral: When dishonesty is prioritised, simple things become difficult.”

Late Akeredolu’s wife under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu came under intense criticism for describing Nigeria as “a zoo country”.

Betty's disparaging comment about Nigeria triggered strong reactions on X, with several users condemning the 71-year-old.

