Tinubu, Trump Victories: Fresh Twist as Akeredolu's Wife Compares Nigeria, US Elections Results
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Africa.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Akure, Ondo state - Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, has taken a dig at the conduct of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.
Legit.ng recalls that the 2023 election produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incumbent leader, as president. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, defeated the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso to clinch the coveted Aso Villa seat.
Although Messrs Atiku and Obi contested the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election and challenged it in courts, Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was confirmed as the winner of the poll.
Tinubu, 72, an influential politician in the country, is widely considered as the country’s political kingmaker.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
In the United States (US), Donald Trump was reelected as the president, seeing off the challenge of Kamala Harris.
In a post on her known X (formerly Twitter) account, on Wednesday, November 13, Betty compared the just-concluded US presidential election to Nigeria’s, taking the voting period and release of election results into consideration.
She wrote:
“Just thinking.
“2023 Nigerian presidential election.
"Total cotes cast: 25 million.
"Counting duration: 5 days.
“2024 U.S presidential election.
"Total votes cast: 155 million.
"Counting duration: Approx. 10 hours.
"Moral: When dishonesty is prioritised, simple things become difficult.”
Late Akeredolu’s wife under fire
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu came under intense criticism for describing Nigeria as “a zoo country”.
Betty's disparaging comment about Nigeria triggered strong reactions on X, with several users condemning the 71-year-old.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.