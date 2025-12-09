A girl who was one of the released schoolchildren kidnapped weeks ago has narrated what the gunmen who abducted them gave them to lie on

On Friday, November 21, gunmen attacked St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger state, kidnapping 303 students and 12 teachers

However, the federal government reportedly secured the release of 100 students, raising concerns and skepticism among the public

One of the released students of St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger state, has opened up about what the gunmen gave them to sleep on.

Outrage had trailed the kidnapping of 303 students and 12 teachers of St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School by gunmen on Friday, November 21.

A freed Catholic school pupil said the gunmen gave them tarpaulin to sleep on.

In an interview shared by CNN, the student, a girl, stated that the gunmen gave them tarpaulins to sleep on.

She added that the gunmen ordered them to lie on the tarpaulin and not make a noise. In her words:

"They gave us tarpaulin, that we should put it down, we should lie down and sleep. That we should not make noise for them."

One of the abducted schoolchildren who was freed shares what they laid on while in captivity.

100 released schoolchildren: Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the release of the schoolchildren below:

Fred said:

"How can this massive size of children be made away from a community and it was easier for the bandits scape through .is obvious that there was a conspiracies."

spencer said:

"Without mincing words, Nigeria is a failed State....almost all the Northern political elite, their governors and many others in government are responsible for these show of shame while playing politics with the lives of the citizens."

natasha Andrew said:

"Ever since I heard about this News I have been sleeping always thinking about what they might be going through but thank God they are released."

v3trespass said:

"Them give this small children lines and words to use for media, Nigeria my country."

Hueston said:

"I don't believe they are the main children that was abducted, Nigeria government is a content creator."

Kinshioflagos said:

"I am sure these children are not the kidnapped children but we are not ready for that conversation about it."

Miss line. said:

"While you all are busy trying to figure out what is happening? the real tea 🍵 is taking place. these things that your gov is doing is to distract Nigerians . ohh Giant of Africa."

Amy’s Beauty Empire said:

"This set don’t look like they were being kidnapped I mean they are not traumatized or feel threatened this one is even smiling mad looking fresh and moisturized na una sabi wetin una dey do o."

Release of 100 schoolchildren: Tinubu gives order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu had given a fresh order following the release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren.

In a tweet on Monday, December 8, the president noted that the Nigerian children should not be “sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma”.

Recall that the assailants attacked the school on Friday, November 21. They arrived at 2 am on motorbikes and abducted 303 students and 12 teachers. The incident was one of the multiple cases of kidnappings that happened in a week. This led to widespread outrage in the country. President Bola Tinubu, in addressing the matter, declared a state of emergency on security in the country.

