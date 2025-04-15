Dr Iroro Izu, an election expert, has warned that Nigeria risks a total election blackout in 2027 due to worsening voter apathy

Speaking at a policy dialogue, he blamed voter burnout caused by delays, insecurity, and poor logistics, while calling for new reforms

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development also highlighted long-standing issues like poor electoral communication, distrust in the system, and disenfranchisement

Abuja, FCT - A political scientist and election expert, Dr Iroro Izu, has warned that Nigeria may face a total election blackout in 2027 unless urgent steps are taken to address the dwindling voter turnout, following the abysmal 26% recorded during the 2023 general elections.

Dr Izu, a senior lecturer at Nile University, Abuja, made the remarks while speaking at a one-day policy dialogue on voter turnout analysis and programming, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD).

Nigeria elections: Voter burnout, not turnout

Izu expressed deep concern over what he described as a steady decline in voter participation, stating that Nigerians now experience "voter burnout" rather than turnout.

"Voter burnout calculates the degree of discomfort, inconvenience, uncertainty, and irresponsibility suffered by voters on election day," Izu said.

He blamed long delays, malfunctioning election devices, unprofessional conduct by electoral officials, insecurity, and logistical breakdowns as key causes.

He added:

"Voter burnout deals with the harshness, callousness, rudeness and inhumanity of the voting ecology."

Nigeria elections 2027: Expert calls for urgent reforms

Dr Izu urged the Nigerian government and electoral bodies to take proactive steps to address the crisis. He recommended doubling the number of polling units, improving logistical arrangements, adopting a single-day election format, and intensifying voter education.

"Massive voter education and sensitisation should be carried out to orient the voters on the importance of coming out to vote and that their votes will count," he said.

He also emphasised the need for improved governance, noting that when governance fails repeatedly, voters lose confidence that elections will bring change.

Citing examples of countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Gambia and Ghana with relatively high voter turnout, Izu stressed that Nigeria must learn from these democracies and improve citizens’ trust in the electoral process.

Democracy undermined in Nigeria

In his opening remarks, Monday Osasah, executive director of the Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), said the organisation remains concerned about declining civic engagement in Nigeria, describing voting as a fundamental pillar of democracy.

He noted that at the heart of every democracy lies the fundamental right to vote, a right that defines citizens' participation in shaping the society they desire.

Osasah noted that Nigeria’s electoral history, from the colonial era to the present, has been marred by irregularities and disenfranchisement.

"In numerous cases, candidates have been declared winners without reflecting the true will of the electorate," he said.

2023 elections post-mortem

Osasah said Centre LSD’s post-election analysis of the 2023 general elections revealed a number of systemic challenges, including poor voter education, lack of trust in electoral institutions, issues with PVC collection, widespread insecurity, and low participation among women and marginalised groups.

"We have seen from past electoral cycles in Nigeria and across many African countries, voter turnout remains alarmingly low,” Osasah said, calling for structural and policy reforms to reverse the trend ahead of the 2027 polls.

Presidency speaks on alleged sack of INEC chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the presidency said President Bola Tinubu never sacked Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy communication, denied the report in a tweet on Monday, April 7, adding that there was no iota of truth in the claim.

The presidential aide said all Tinubu's actions are communicated through the appropriate channels while urging the public to disregard the claim, which originated from social media.

