A Nigerian man who spent N30 million to relocate to the United Kingdom shares how he’ll recover the money.

He made this known in a video shared on his TikTok page.

Identified as @sharpcollins1 on TikTok, the man said it’ll take him 12 months to 18 months to make the money.

He also shared why it's better to use N30 million to relocate than to invest it in a business in Nigeria.

@HenryIV said:

"Fortune favours the brave. At our age now it’s all about our kids. For me, I’m sorted abeg. I can travel when I want or even decide to go back home and chill and return to uk whenever I want. Anyone who can leave 9ja should be serious with it. People way day laugh say he be British masters degree holder, if e easy, show your own masters from anywhere."

@Blissbeauty said:

"My brother when you travel go abroad person life can never remain the same 👌 I Dey pray make God do am for me too."

@Marah said:

"I will say this over and over again 100m to start business in Nigeria is waste of time and resources talk more 30m PERIOD."

@demz said:

"what happened to that thing that give you 30m tell me one billiornia that lives by 5 to 9 job Omo de go nothing pass investment here in Nigeria any business way give 30 million in Nigeria will make you billions if you double it."

@Mr. Sam said:

"life doesn't work that way, u can still be in 9ja n get MSc online studies, many are in Africa but earn in pounds more than you here in UK. Life have different templates you pick the one you think that will work for you. Faith, Fate, Grace, Favour, Destiny and Time are shared differently by the Creator."

@Casual_mike said:

"Bro this truth hurt shaa."

@Evergreen orogwu said:

"You are very right."

