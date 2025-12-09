PDP chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has visited the palace of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye Orumogege III, the Soun of Ogbomosho

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye Orumogege III, the Soun of Ogbomosho. This would be the second of its kind within weeks in actualising his 2027 governorship ambition in Oyo state.

Ajadi, who recently visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, was at the palaces of the traditional rulers to seek their blessings ahead of the next cycle of election, where he will be contesting in the poll.

The PDP chieftain was accompanied by political associates on Monday, December 8. They arrived early at the palace, where he was warmly received by the monarch and traditional chiefs in a brief but symbolic ceremony in line with Ogbomosho’s long-standing tradition of political and cultural consultation.

Ajadi speaks at Soun's palace

Speaking during the visit, Ajadi said his decision to seek royal blessings was informed by deep respect for traditional institutions and the belief that major political aspirations should begin with the counsel and prayers of revered leaders.

His statement reads in part:

“This visit is the first to pay homage to the throne and seek your royal blessings and guidance. It is also to formally extend my goodwill wishes to Kabiyesi as we celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.”

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ajadi said Oyo State, under the current administration, had made notable progress and required continuity that aligns with the leadership philosophy of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ajadi, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and political figure, reminded the monarch of his political journey, noting that he was once a presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before emerging as the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 elections.

Is Ajadi from Ibadan?

He also traced his roots in Oyo State, describing himself as a son of the soil. He added:

“Kabiyesi, sir, I am from Ward 8, Osengere, Egbeda Local Government in Ibadan. My father was a prominent musician popularly known as Sola West in Ibadan, and he was a younger brother of Chief Bode Amao, who remains the eldest personality in my family to date. Chief Bode Amao is a well-known figure in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”

He then concluded that he had presented himself for service in the state and requested the monarch's prayers and blessings in his consultation in actualising his governorship ambition.

The PDP chieftain also responded to the question on the internal crisis rocking the PDP, noting that the situation remains an internal matter that would be resolved.

Ajadi declares governorship ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has said that he will be joining the 2027 governorship election race in Oyo state under the umbrella of the party.

The 2027 governorship hopeful made the declaration at the PDP secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 25.

Present at the declaration were all the state PDP executives, local government chairmen in Oyo state and all other relevant stakeholders of the party.

