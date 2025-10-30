President Bola Tinubu has reportedly handed over Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas to the APC's national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, for initiation to join the ruling party

The governor made the disclosure while addressing some APC youths and stakeholders at the T.Y. Danjuma House in Abuja on Thursday, October 30

Governor Kefas explained that his defection from the PDP to the APC has been perfected and plans are underway for the official unveiling in Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has handed him over to Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), so that he can be properly initiated into the ruling party.

The governor reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the APC youths and some stakeholders at the disclosure. He noted that President Tinubu has acknowledged his defection plan and has received a letter of approval to dump the PDP for the APC.

Governor Agbu Kefas confirms plan to dump the PDP for the APC Photo Credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

Governor Kefas speaks on the defection plan

Governor Kefas maintained that President Tinubu formally handed him over to Yilwatda and that plans are underway for him to be officially unveiled as a new member of the APC in Taraba state.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Comrade Abubakar Gembo disclosed that the youths are ready to receive Governor Kefas into the party and noted that the planned defection of the governor is a "boost" for the APC in Taraba.

His statement reads in part:

“Governor Kefas called us to inform us of his readiness to join our great party, the APC. He told us he had met with President Tinubu, who received him and handed him over to the national chairman.”

PDP vs APC: Aide confirms Kefas' defection

The governor's special adviser on political matters and special duties, Josiah Kente, earlier confirmed Kefas' defection from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. He said that the governor's plan to align with the ruling APC was a strategic move towards ensuring the inclusion of the state in national development and federal opportunities.

He argued that the governor's move was not about personal ambition or political gain, but that of "the collective interest" of the people of Taraba. He added that the record of performance of the governor in healthcare, education, and infrastructure needed federal backing.

The governor's aide maintained that Kefas' move was never partisan, but a "collective aspiration of the people of Taraba". He further said it was for sustainable progress, transformational infrastructure and being part of national affairs.

Kente explained that dumping the PDP for the APC at the national level would open the door to more development, most especially federal projects, security cooperation and donor-funded interventions.

Governor AGbu Kefas has disclosed how President Bola Tinubu facilitated his defection to the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Lamido threatens PDP with a lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP was threatened with a fresh legal suit by the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Lamido had visited the PDP secretariat to purchase a form to contest the party's national chairman, but the secretary said he was not aware of the form.

The former governor's move came after the northern PDP stakeholders announced the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Source: Legit.ng