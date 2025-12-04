Peter Obi has said at times like this, Nigerian leaders must recognise that the country cannot continue on a path of wastefulness, insensitivity, and misplaced priorities

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain stated that citizens deserve leadership grounded in empathy, prudence, and accountability

The opposition figure condemned the government, saying 'while ordinary Nigerians are grappling with poverty, leaders continue to flaunt their wealth'

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has said the alleged decision of the Bola Tinubu government to distribute luxury vehicles like Hilux trucks and Hummer buses as part of the 2027 elections campaign mobilisation is “a serious moral failure”.

An online newspaper had reported that President Tinubu presented a set of luxury vehicles, including a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, a Toyota Hilux, and a Hummer bus, to each state coordinator of a new political mobilisation structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi tackles President Bola Tinubu's administration, slams the distribution of 2027 election campaign vehicles. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The vehicles were reportedly handed over under the platform known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The group is a nationwide campaign network spearheaded and fully coordinated by Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

According to the sources, the presentation took place on Monday, December 1, in Abuja, where state coordinators gathered to receive the vehicles and instructions regarding funding for the 2027 presidential campaign.

Obi accuses Tinubu of abuse of trust

Reacting, Obi, a presidential hopeful, lamented that the revelations come at a time when Nigeria is grappling with worsening insecurity, including frequent kidnappings, violent attacks, and the displacement of thousands of families across several regions.

According to the opposition leader, the timing of the luxury car donations shows a deep disconnect between the federal government and the lived realities of ordinary Nigerians.

Peter Obi speaks as President Tinubu allegedly distributes brand new Toyota Hummer buses to states for the 2027 campaign amid security challenges. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi said:

“At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles like Hilux trucks and Hummer buses as part of the 2027 campaign mobilisation is not only insensitive but also represents a serious moral failure.

“While ordinary Nigerians are grappling with poverty and hopelessness, those in leadership positions continue to flaunt their wealth by driving brand-new Land Cruisers, Hiluxes, and Hummers, treating the suffering of the people as mere background for political theatrics. This tragic misplacement of priorities is unacceptable.”

The ex-Anambra governor added:

“It is disheartening that, at a time when children are dropping out of school because their families cannot afford tuition fees, when mothers are dying during childbirth due to a lack of basic medical supplies, and when insecurity is tearing families apart, the response from those in power is to purchase and distribute luxury vehicles rather than urgently addressing the needs of the people.

“This is not governance. It reflects a profound insensitivity and an abuse of public trust disguised as a political strategy. It betrays the essence of public service, which should always be about serving the people rather than staging political publicity.”

Source: Legit.ng