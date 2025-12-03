Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, may be having a tough time at his new political party, ADC, as some of his allies have continued to resign from the party

The internal crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the African Democratic Party (ADC) has taken a different turn as strong allies of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, have continued to dump the party over the unending internal crisis.

Umar Jada, a prominent chietain of the ADC in the state, popularly known as Calculate, has resigned from his position as the ADC's national publicity secretary and north-east publicity secretary.

Why Atiku's ally resigned from ADC

Jada, in his resignation letter, which was dated Monday, December 1, disclosed to journalists in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, on Tuesday, December 2, disclosed that his decision was based on personal consideration.

The letter reads in part:

“I took the painful decision in order to refocus my attention on other critical life commitments.”

The Punch reported that Jada's resignation may not be unconnected to the tension within the party in Abuja, where the allies of the former vice president, including the Adamawa State chairman, Shehu Yohanna, were allegedly prevented from attending the National Working Committee meeting on Monday.

It was alleged that Atiku's camp was blocked from attending the meeting by the supporters of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Atiku formally joins the ADC

Atiku, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, formally teamed up with the ADC in his home state, Adamawa, on Monday, November 24. However, Babachir Lawal, the vice chairman of the party (North-East) and an influential figure, was not present at the event.

In an interview, Lawal alleged that the former vice president altered the schedule of the event at the last minute. He disclosed that they had agreed that the event would be held on Sunday, November 30, but Atiku shifted it to Monday.

Before his move, Atiku had been a longstanding member of the PDP under which he served as vice president from 1999 to 2007. His decision to leave the PDP on July 16 comes after months of speculation, following a period of internal crises and factional disagreements within the party.

Atiku, 78, cited “irreconcilable differences” and a perceived departure from the party’s founding principles as the main reasons for his exit.

