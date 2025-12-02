Ex-LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s camp dismissed reports of a confirmed move to the ADC, saying no formal decision had been made

The anticipated move of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains uncertain as his camp insists no formal decision has been made.

Obi yet to decide on ADC move

2027 Election: When Will Peter Obi Join ADC? Spokesperson Opens Up

As reported by Leadership, Obi’s spokesman, Tanko Yunusa, on Monday, December 1, said that the former Anambra state governor would announce any party switch himself.

“When he decides to move, he will say it by himself,” Yunusa stated, keeping details tightly guarded.

His clarification comes amid growing speculation over Obi’s role in the emerging ADC coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC forms coalition for 2027 race

The ADC is leading a broad coalition featuring prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and former minister Rotimi Amaechi, with the shared aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Party officials had previously indicated that Obi was granted a grace period to conclude political engagements, particularly the recently held Anambra governorship election, before formally joining the alliance.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s national publicity secretary, reaffirmed this position, saying Obi and others were allowed time to “finalise their activities with their former parties.”

Labour Party insists Obi remains a member

Despite the speculations, Obi’s former running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, insisted last week that Obi is still a member of the Labour Party.

Speaking during the Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, he said:

“His Excellency Peter Obi remains a member of our party, despite the challenges we are facing internally.”

According to Leadership, sources within the Labour Party also said that Obi’s anticipated move to the ADC “remains hazy”, further fuelling debate about the state of opposition politics ahead of 2027.

Atiku, El-Rufai register with ADC

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, formally registered with the ADC last week, signalling the coalition’s expanding structure.

Political observers say Obi’s role, whether inside or outside the Labour Party, could significantly shape the opposition’s strength going into the next election cycle.

Analysts debate implications

While ADC officials remain confident that Obi is part of the coalition, his spokesperson’s silence has sparked questions about his eventual direction.

Abdullahi reiterated the party’s position, saying, “Obi is part of the coalition and will likely join the ADC after concluding pending electoral processes.”

