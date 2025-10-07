Davido has reacted to Senator Iyiola Omisore's preparations ahead of the Osun governorship election in 2026

Senator Omisore had shared a series of photos showing the massive crowd that gathered for him

Reacting, Davido shared a cryptic tweet, which many netizens have interpreted in different ways

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again gotten himself involved in Osun politics ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Tuesday, October 7, Davido reacted to a post on social media by Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Davido's cryptic tweet in reaction to Omisore's post leaves people talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omisore, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun, made the declaration in a post on his X handle.

On Tuesday, October 7, Omisore shared pictures from an event where he made a formal announcement of his ambition.

Captioning the series of pictures from the event, Omisore wrote:

"The stage is ready. The mission is clear. History is about to unfold in Osogbo. Stay tuned—#OsunRescueMission begins today."

Iyiola Ajani Omisore is a Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician who served as deputy governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003. Subsequently, he served as a member of the Nigerian Senate for Osun East from 2003 to 2011. He is a former national secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

Davido reacts to Iyiola Omisore's post on social media.

Davido reacts to Omisore's post

Reacting, Davido, whose uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is the incumbent governor of Osun, shared a cryptic tweet.

He simply wrote: "BEFORE 12 pm 😀."

See Davido's tweet below:

Reactions trail Davido's cryptic tweet

The DMW label boss' tweet has left people talking, as netizens claimed he meant his uncle would defeat Senator Omisore at the polls by 12 p.m.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

theadeszn said:

"You mean UNCLE DEMOLA go don flog baba?"

cbngov_akin1 commented:

"David, Those bogus 25,000 votes you stuffed in Ede won't show up this time around. TINUBU AIN'T BUHARI—this election's a whole DIFFERENT ballgame."

PatrioticAnger said:

"By this time next year Adeleke go be ex governor."

Dotun88 reacted:

"Na so, But na this same man help oyetola defeat ur uncle for 2018."

Biig_Hunt commented:

"Okay na politics you enter now. You no talk about grooving again always behind Big Wiz."

teekaylife said:

"Omisore doesn’t have what it takes to win in Osun. He doesn’t have the backing of Ijesa in general. He is not a good representative of any political party in Osun."

olu_dabira commented:

"No worry before 12 on the day of election they will se the light again IMOLE FOREVER."

Orisunbarelanre wrote:

"Werey wan divert our attention from gbaving gbaving enter politics."

