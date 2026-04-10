The Centre for Social Justice has defended Barrister Aminu Junaidu's appointment as IST Chairman, citing proper procedure and presidential backing

The Executive Director, Pastor David D. Yakubu, praised Junaidu for reforming the Tribunal, improving efficiency, and investor confidence

The Centre warned against unfounded criticisms against Junaidu's appointment that could undermine Nigeria's capital market stability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has defended the appointment of former Attorney-General of Zamfara State, Barrister Aminu Junaidu, as Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST)

The centre explained that Junaidu’s appointment followed due procedure and was backed by the constitutional authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Centre defends IST Chairman Aminu Junaidu’s appointment. Photo credit: Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency

Source: UGC

The Centre’s Executive Director, Pastor David D. Yakubu, said Junaidu’s appointment did not violate the Investment and Securities Act 2025.

Yakubu said recent criticisms were unfounded and lacked credible evidence.

He stated this while addressing a world press conference on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Abuja.

This was contained in astatement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 10, 2026.

He noted that since Barrister Junaidu assumed office after a formal handover on October 26, 2025.

According to Yakubu, the Tribunal has witnessed noticeable improvements in administrative efficiency, staff morale, and inclusiveness since Barrister Junaidu assumed office.

“Improved case flow and speed of adjudication directly impact investor confidence in a capital market where time and certainty are critical.”

The Centre highlighted growing international recognition of the Tribunal’s reforms.

On the legal controversy, the Centre maintained that the appointment was properly approved by President Tinubu within his constitutional powers.

The organisation dismissed claims that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation acted outside legal bounds.

It described the process as a standard administrative procedure for heads of agencies.

“Governance is not static. Administrative decisions evolve in response to institutional needs and national priorities. To interpret this flexibility as illegality is to misunderstand the nature of executive responsibility.”

The Centre also noted that Junaidu brings extensive experience in governance, legal advisory, and institutional management competencies.

Yakubu described Junaidu’s qualification and experience as highly relevant to leading the Tribunal at the intersection of law and economic regulation.

It warned that narratives capable of undermining confidence in Nigeria’s capital market must be approached with caution.

“While public scrutiny is essential in a democracy, it must be grounded in facts and exercised with a sense of proportion. Interventions that amplify uncertainty without a sufficient basis risk weakening the very institutions they seek to protect.”

Centre says Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) sees positive changes under Junaidu. Photo credit: Centre for Social Justice

Source: UGC

Tinubu makes 7 new appointments

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Dalhatu Abubakar as chairman of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

President Tinubu also appointed a new board that aims to enhance Nigeria's commodity trading and non-oil exports.

The Presidency said the appointments will take immediate effect, focusing on market transparency and accountability.

Tinubu announces new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed Professor Shu’aibu Aliyu as the new executive secretary of PTDF.

Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz was reappointed as the CEO of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

President Tinubu emphasised commitment to advancing Nigeria's energy sector and national priorities.

Source: Legit.ng