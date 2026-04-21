Victor Osimhen has reportedly sent a message to Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk ahead of Genclerbirligi clash

Galatasaray will face Genclerbirligi for the second time in four days on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Istanbul

The Turkish champions defeated the Antalya-based side 2-1 in the league and will now face in the Ziraat Cup

Victor Osimhen has reportedly sent a message to Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk ahead of the Ziraat Turkish Cup clash against Genclerbirligi.

Galatasaray is set to face Genclerbirligi for the second time in four days after beating the Antalya-based side 2-1 in a league match on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Okan Buruk prepares for the return of Victor Osimhen. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The second match, which is a cup game, will take place at the home of Galatasaray, at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Galatasaray remains without its star striker since he fractured his arm during the 4-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 loss to Liverpool in March.

Okan Buruk included him in the travelling squad to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi in the league, and fans expected that he would make his return from injury.

Buruk dropped him from the matchday squad and explained that the player felt fatigued, and after consultation with the medical team, he was left out.

The manager plans to have the Super Eagles striker fully fit for the Istanbul derby against rivals Fenerbahce, a potential title-deciding match.

However, an opportunity to warm up ahead of the Fenerbahce clash presents itself against Genclerbirligi in the Cup game.

There has yet to be confirmation whether Osimhen will be in action, even though the club’s pre-game statement confirms that he trained with the team.

Osimhen sends message to Buruk

Reports in the Turkish media have claimed that the striker is determined to return to the pitch as soon as possible, particularly against Fenerbahce.

The Super Eagles forward sees the derby at home as a perfect return match, and because it is crucial to Galatasaray’s fourth consecutive title ambitions.

“No matter the condition of my arm, I will play against Fenerbahçe. I have to do this in front of our fans. This derby will be my match,” he said as quoted by Haberler.

This message will serve as a morale boost for Galatasaray, who have struggled during the four matches they played in the striker’s absence.

Victor Osimhen returns to full team training with Galatasaray. Photo by Agit Erdi Ulukaya.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray lost to Trabzonspor in the first match after the international break, but bounced back with a 3-1 win over Goztepe in a rearranged match.

The draw against Kocaelispor at home raised multiple questions, but again Buruk’s side managed to secure a narrow 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi.

The team dropped five points in four matches in the Nigerian’s absence and will possibly not win the title if they maintain the same momentum in the final weeks.

Galatasaray issues key update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray provided a major update on Victor Osimhen's recovery as he eyes his return from injury.

The club confirmed that the striker has fully integrated into the team training, which is a morale booster for the team ahead of the title run-in.

Source: Legit.ng