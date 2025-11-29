Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has made a cryptic comment about the declaration of United States President Donald Trump to launch a military action in Nigeria, following his allegation that Christians are being killed in the country.

The former president declared that no Nigerian should apologise for seeking help from the international community over the insecurity in the country. He stressed that lives are being lost every day, irrespective of religion, political affiliation or ethnicity.

Olusegun Obasanjo defends calls for foreign support on insecurity in Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Recall that Trump's threat to launch a military operation in Nigeria (foreign invasion) came after he redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern. However, the US president's hard stance on Nigeria was reportedly influenced by the American policy makers on Nigeria.

This is as a new document of the United States Department of Justice that revealed how pro-Biafra groups informed the position of the policymakers. The document showed that the diaspora advocacy organisation's pressure led to Trump's designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

Speaking at the opening of the Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival in Jos on Friday, November 28, Obasanjo was silent on the US president's threat to launch a military operation in Nigeria but defended those who have called on foreign countries to come into the sovereign country and help fight the insecurity.

The former Nigerian president also called on the federal government to immediately deploy modern technology to stop the killings in the country. He stressed that no criminal can go beyond the reach of the security agencies with the right technology because the nation has the capacity to take them out.

Obasanjo stressed that “in these days of technology, there should be nobody who can hide after committing a crime.” He bragged that during his administration, the government had the capacity to pick anyone up once they were identified. He stressed that the lives of "Christian, Muslim or pagan" matter and emphasised that the killings of Nigerians "must stop.

The former president insisted that Nigerians have the right to seek partnership in the international community if there is a failure in the domestic efforts. He added that the saving of lives should be the priority of the country.

Source: Legit.ng