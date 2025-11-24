Peter Obi has issued a strong warning that Nigeria had entered a period of avoidable tragedies caused by leadership failure

The former presidential candidate listed multiple attacks, kidnappings and institutional lapses that had shaken the country within ten days

Obi said the country was drifting because leaders had chosen comfort over courage and politics over the safety of citizens

Peter Obi has issued one of his strongest public condemnations of Nigeria’s security and governance situation, warning that the country is sinking into a cycle of avoidable tragedies caused by leadership failure.

The former presidential candidate said the events of the past ten days should alarm any nation whose institutions still retain a sense of responsibility. He described the period as a stretch marked by chaos, grief and a collapse of public confidence.

Peter Obi says leadership failure has allowed insecurity and disorder to thrive. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi released his concerns on Sunday, November 23, through a detailed statement that catalogued a string of violent incidents across different states.

He questioned why a country with abundant talent and resilience continues to drift into deeper insecurity. He also posed a blunt question to the political class.

“Is Nigeria cursed, or are we the curse?” he wrote.

Obi laments growing wave of violent incidents

In his review of recent events, Obi listed high risk kidnappings, attacks on civilians, political disruptions and troubling conduct within state institutions.

The record began with the abduction of six senior directors from the Ministry of Defence along the Kogi axis on 11 November. Four days later, a Brigadier General was killed in what he described as a chilling sign of the danger facing even highly ranked personnel.

Obi said the cycle worsened on 16 November when 64 civilians, including women and children, were taken in Zamfara. The next day, 25 schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi and their Vice Principal was murdered.

Armed bandits abduct 25 students from a school in Kebbi, prompting response from the police.

Source: Original

Obi raises concerns over institutional decline

He also referenced the attack on worshippers in Kwara on 18 November where lives were lost and 38 people were taken away. On the same day, he condemned the crisis at the PDP Wadata Plaza headquarters.

He said security operatives heightened tensions instead of containing them. He argued that the government appeared to allow the situation to degenerate.

Obi noted his disapproval of scenes from the All Nigeria Judges Conference where some judges stood while a partisan song was played ahead of the President’s arrival.

He said the incident weakened public trust in institutions expected to act above politics.

Call for accountable leadership

Further incidents cited included an ambush on soldiers deployed to rescue abducted schoolgirls and the abduction of more than 300 children and 12 teachers in Niger State on 21 November.

He added fresh reports of attacks on farmers in Kaduna and the killing of five police officers in Bauchi. He said he was informed of another case where 13 female farmers were seized in Borno.

Obi said Nigeria’s condition did not result from fate. He said leaders who ignore their responsibilities have allowed insecurity and lawlessness to flourish.

He called for governance that values human life and urged citizens to demand a system that protects them.

