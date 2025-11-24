A Nigerian delegation has met US officials to strengthen cooperation and protect citizens from terrorist attacks

Nigeria rejected genocide claims, stressing that violence affects all communities, and warns against misrepresenting facts

Both countries agreed on a joint security framework, intelligence sharing, and support for vulnerable communities

A Nigerian government delegation held high-level talks with United States officials last week to strengthen security cooperation and protect citizens.

The disclosure was made on X on Monday, November 24, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy).

NSA Ribadu leads talks with US to protect Nigerian communities from terrorism and violence.

The team, led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior members of the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

During the meetings, the delegation rejected allegations of genocide in Nigeria, saying violent attacks affect all communities across religious and ethnic lines. They warned that wrongful claims could divide Nigerians and misrepresent the situation on the ground.

Nigeria, US unite against terrorism and violence

The US government, however, expressed readiness to increase support for Nigeria, including better intelligence sharing, faster processing of defence equipment requests, and potential provision of defence materials. Humanitarian aid for affected areas in the Middle Belt and technical support for early-warning systems were also offered.

Both countries agreed to start a non-binding cooperation framework and create a Joint Working Group to ensure a coordinated approach to security and protection of vulnerable communities.

The Nigerian delegation reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and addressing security challenges.

Members included the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, and other senior security and foreign affairs officials.

Recall that the delegation also met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore to discuss the alleged persecution of Christians and ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria, with both sides exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and protect vulnerable communities.

The federal government further reassured citizens that urgent and coordinated steps are being taken to maintain safety and security nationwide.

US may sanction Nigeria over religious violence

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the United States is reportedly considering sanctions on Nigeria, alleging that the government has failed to adequately protect Christian communities.

Washington talks: Nigeria and US unite to strengthen security and safeguard civilians.

A senior U.S. State Department official said Nigeria was designated a “Country of Particular Concern” due to ongoing violence against Christians.

Possible U.S. measures could include counter‑terrorism support and economic penalties unless Abuja ramps up efforts to safeguard religious minorities.

US urges Nigeria to act on kidnappings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States condemned the mass abductions in Niger and Kebbi states, calling for the swift capture and prosecution of the terrorists involved.

The US also urged President Tinubu’s government to “act decisively” to protect Christians and ensure schools are safe for learning.

In response, Nigeria has already deployed its Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle, to Kebbi to lead rescue and security operations.

CAN welcomes US help on insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) welcomed the U.S. decision to help Nigeria tackle persistent killings and insecurity.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said international pressure could spur decisive government action, and reiterated his group’s call for justice and accountability.

He also urged the resettlement of displaced Christians to their ancestral lands, describing prolonged displacement as a “painful indictment” on Nigeria’s conscience.

