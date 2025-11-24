A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has reacted to the life imprisonment sentence of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said southeastern leaders and politicians should use Sunday Igboho's story as a case study to seek the release of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from prison.

Legit.ng reports that Justice James Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment over terrorism charges.

Okwuosa said Igbo leaders should press for the release of Kanu like the southwestern leaders and politicians did to secure the release of Igboho from the Benin Republic.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

“When Sunday Igboho from the southwest pushed for an Oduduwa Republic, he was detained under the command of President Muhammadu Buhari. We saw how the southwestern leaders and politicians synergized to press for his immediate release. The likes of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode appeared in court to stand with Igboho. The entire Yoruba nation did not sit back until Igboho was released.”

Speaking further, he said:

“My advice to the southeastern leaders and politicians is that they use Sunday Igboho's story as a case study to seek the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We have witnessed the release, amnesty, and recruitment of known terrorists and Boko Haram bandits into the Nigerian military under President Muhammadu Buhari. On that premise, let them press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. You don't pardon known killers and sentence the innocent.”

The analyst asked why the United Kingdom has been silent over Kanu's illegal extradition.

Okwuosa expected the UK government to have commented on the judgement, stating that Kanu is a British Citizen.

“He is equally a British Citizen, who has spent the majority of his youthful years in the United Kingdom. Yes, his parents are from Afara Ibeku in Abia state, but he grew up and schooled in the UK, also based in the UK.”

Peter Obi reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment

Recall that Peter Obi said the concerns raised by the convicted leader of Kanu, "were not unheard of."

The opposition leader was reacting to the Abuja division of the federal high court’s decision to condemn Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism charges.

Obi, who disclosed that he was displeased with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government's handling of Kanu’s case, called for reconciliation.

Nnamdi Kanu: Presidency blasts Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency knocked Peter Obi over his condemnation of the judgment handed down to Kanu.

Olusegun Dada, a special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on social media, described Obi's claim as "a calculated attempt to politicise a national security issue."

The presidential aide accused the former governor of turning the conviction of Kanu into another political posturing. He recalled that Obi has not "openly condemned the killings, beheadings, arson, kidnappings, and terror carried out by IPOB and ESN."

