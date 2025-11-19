Vice President Kashin Shettima has assured families of Kebbi abducted schoolgirls that President Tinubu is deeply troubled by the tragic incident

Speaking on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, the Vice President, acting on President Tinubu’s directive, conveyed the President’s profound sympathy to the parents, guardians, and the state government.

Kebbi Abduction: President Tinubu is Deeply Troubled, Says VP Shettima. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha/@officialBAT/'KBSGovt

The abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, as well as the killings of the school’s vice principal and Brigadier-General Musa Uba, has shocked the nation.

In a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President) Shettima described the incidents as an assault on the collective conscience of all Nigerians, emphasising that the grief transcends politics, geography, and religion.

His words:

“Kebbi’s pain is Nigeria’s pain. When one child is taken, every home in this nation grieves. When girls in the safety of their classroom are seized by criminals, our collective conscience is assaulted.

"Mr. President is deeply troubled by this tragedy. He shares your anguish, and he has sent me to assure you that this is not a moment for politics. Our priority is singular and unflinching: our daughters must return home safely,” Shettima said.

Shettima: Govt will deploy every instrument to rescue abducted students

On behalf of Tinubu, the Vice President pledged that the government will deploy every instrument of the state to rescue the abducted students and ensure that the culprits, including the killers of the gallant military general and the vice principal, face the full weight of justice.

He stressed that the nation will not turn away from its responsibility to protect its citizens and hold criminals accountable.

VP Shettima also assured the families that the federal government will provide support to them during this difficult period, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the late Brigadier-General Uba, the slain vice principal, and others affected by the violence.

“We also honour the ultimate sacrifice made by some of our brave officers. When a soldier gives his life in defence of this nation, a part of our collective soul is touched. We will honour him, his family, and all who pay the supreme price in service to Nigeria,” he stated.

He commended Governor Muhammed Nasir Idris, community leaders, traditional rulers, local vigilante groups, civil society partners, and all stakeholders for their vigilance, cooperation, and unity in the search for the girls.

President Tinubu, deeply troubled by Kebbi abduction - VP Shettima. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha

He also applauded the officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other paramilitary and intelligence agencies for their courage, tirelessness, and sacrifices in ensuring national security.

Kebbi governor hails President Tinubu

Governor Idris thanked President Tinubu for his concern and leadership, noting that he had remained in close communication with the state government since the incidents occurred.

The Governor expressed optimism that the kidnapped schoolgirls would soon be rescued and reaffirmed Kebbi State’s commitment and loyalty to the Tinubu administration.

He also praised Vice President Shettima for personally visiting the state to deliver the President’s message of sympathy and assurance.

VP Shettima concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to rescue the abducted schoolgirls, support grieving families, and punish those responsible.

He emphasised that the nation stands united in this moment of crisis and that the government’s priority remains the safe return of all the victims.

Kebbi govt releases names of abducted schoolgirls

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi State government has released the names of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Maga Secondary School.

The officials clarify that all victims are Muslim, countering a US lawmaker’s claim that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave.

The government called for calm and caution against statements that could inflame religious tensions.

