The 2026 UTME result of the head girl of a secondary school in Jos has earned her the admiration of people on social media

A man shared the girl's result online as he celebrated her JAMB performance, describing it as an outstanding achievement

He also congratulated the head girl's school for the remarkable accomplishment and wished her greater success in her future academic journey

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance of Maryam Ibrahim Isa Lancaster, the head girl of Bright Minds Academy School, Jos, has been praised on Facebook.

Celebrating Maryam on Facebook, a man, Abbakar Jibreen Shera, shared her picture and UTME result, noting that she is the head girl of his school.

The head girl of a Jos school has been celebrated for her UTME performance. Photo Credit: Abbakar Jibreen Shera, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Head girl's UTME result

Abbakar, in his Facebook post on April 18, expressed great excitement about Maryam's UTME performance, describing it as an outstanding achievement.

Abbakar emphasised that Maryam's feat reflects her hard work, dedication and academic excellence. While congratulating her and her school, he wished Maryam greater success in her future academic journey.

"AM SO EXCITED WITH THIS RESULT.

"Am proudly celebrate my School Head Girl Maryam Ibrahim Isa Lancaster, for her outstanding achievement in the JAMB examination, where she scored an impressive 227 points. This success is a clear reflection of her hard work, dedication, and academic excellence.

"I congratulate her warmly and also extend my heartfelt congratulations to Bright Minds Academy School, Jos, for this remarkable accomplishment. We wish her even greater success in her future academic journey," Abbakar wrote.

From the result he shared, Maryam scored 54 in English, 60 in government, 63 in Islamic Religious Studies (IRS), and 50 in literature, making her total score 227.

A Jos school head girl scored 227 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Abbakar Jibreen Shera

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail school head girl's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school head girl's result below:

Hassan Gashash said:

"Wow! Congratulations baby gal!"

Umar Lawan Adam said:

"Masha Allah Sister. Congratulations."

Ladi Presh said:

"Big congratulations, darling."

Ike Ethelbert Olegeme said:

"Congratulations bby girl..... You did well."

Amb Mahdi Yusuf Misiya said:

"Congratulations Abbakar Jibreen Sheraa. You Made This Girl To Excel. We Are Proud Of You Sir."

Mariam Ibrahim said:

"Wow, congratulations am proud of u my namesake."

Suleiman Alkali said:

"Congratulations like father like Daughter, what resemblance."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl had gone viral over her UTME result as she scored 97 in chemistry.

School head girl mentions UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school head girl had mentioned what she scored in the 2026 UTME.

Mary, the head girl of Federal Government Girls' College, Ikot-Obio-Itong, stood boldly in front of the camera to announce what she scored in the 2026 UTME.

She first introduced herself and then disclosed that she scored an aggregate of 304 out of 400. She claimed it was just one point shy of her personal target of 305. Despite narrowly missing her goal, she expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to God Almighty. She then extended appreciation to her teachers and her family. Mary also encouraged other candidates to aim even higher.

Source: Legit.ng