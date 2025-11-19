A group of serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly has endorsed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, as the next governor

The group, numbering over 200, explained the reason for endorsing Barau for the 2027 governorship race in Kano state

Legit.ng reports that Barau represents the Kano North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, and he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has received massive endorsement for the 2027 governorship race in Kano State.

Some serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly from 1999 to date described Senator Barau as the most marketable candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Kano lawmakers explain the reason for endorsing Barau for the 2027 governorship election. Photo credit: Barau I. Jibrin

Source: Facebook

The group, numbering over 200 and led by a former speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulaziz G. Gafasa (2007-2011) paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy President of the Senate recently.

Legit.ng reports that Barau represents the Kano North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

As reported by Daily Trust, the former speaker, who spoke on behalf of the group, said,

“We are here to tell you that we are solidly behind you for three reasons. One, you have positively impacted the lives of our people across the three senatorial districts of Kano State. Two, you have been a lifeline to our party, APC. Thirdly, you have positively touched our lives, even though some of us are not from the same senatorial district as you. This has made you the most marketable candidate in APC.”

Senator Barau urged the group to continue to promote the good ideals of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The federal lawmaker called on the group to support the quest to rescue and restore the glorious days of Kano State.

“We have to work hard and make sacrifices to restore the glorious days of our state. It is a thing of joy that you have come together to salvage our state from the ongoing misgovernance. Let us continue to work together to rescue our beloved state.”

Kano lawmakers visit Barau, endorse him for 2027 governorship election.

Source: Original

Deputy senate president tackles Trump

Recall that Nigerian Senate deputy president, Barau Jibrin, tackled US President Donald Trump over his redesignation of Nigeria as a country of concern.

Barau also challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to speak on Trump's allegation, adding that he was not scared.

The Nigerian federal lawmaker accused the US president of spreading fake news about Nigeria, which is a sovereign state.

2027 election: Malami declares for Kebbi guber race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, spoke about his plan for the 2027 election.

Malami said he has agreed to contest and run for the Kebbi State governorship election in 2027.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) explained the reason for declaring his Kebbi State gubernatorial race.

Source: Legit.ng