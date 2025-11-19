President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for South Africa and Angola on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Tinubu will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa and the AU - EU Summit in Angola

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about Tinubu's two-nation visit to South Africa and Angola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel for a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola.

Tinubu will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Photo credit: @officialABAT

President Tinubu's first stop is Johannesburg for the 20th summit of the G20 Leaders.

Tinubu will then proceed to another southern African country of Angola, for the AU-EU summit.

The Summit is scheduled to take place from Saturday, November 22nd, to Sunday, November 23rd, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

The world's top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and financial institutions, among others, will come together during the summit.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, 2025.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African leader who also serves as the current President of the G20 group, invited his Nigerian counterpart to participate in this year's edition. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil had, during his Presidency of the group in 2024, equally invited President Tinubu to Rio de Janeiro.”

Onanuga explained that President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings during the Summit, as well as to discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) for the 7th meeting of the two bodies, scheduled to take place from November 24 to 25, 2025, in Luanda, Angola.

The Presidential aide said Tinubu will return to Nigeria at the end of the two meetings.

Nigerians react as Tinubu heads to South Africa, Angola

@detayomanuel

The Nation is literally in flames. People are dying everyday, lives are being lost. People are being kidnapped. Even directors from the ministry of defense were kidnapped. A Brig. General was said to have been killed a couple of days ago. Please, stay at home and fix things.

@Oobasi

Nigeria is facing escalating insecurity, children being abducted, communities attacked, and citizens living in fear. Yet d President is flying out for another summit while the country bleeds. Leadership is not measured by d number of meetings attended abroad. Make una get sense.

@KayodeAbraham12

He jets out whenever there's a crisis. It shouldn't be d case d President . This is becoming a trend to behold. And as Nigerians we see things and we know things altogether. Leaders have been known to rush back home from d middle of meetings whenever there's a crisis at home.

@otopconsult

Highest ranked killed ever by terrorists, Girls kidnapped, towns attacked, people killed in Church in Kwara State and our President is flying out for summits. Leadership per excellence

@timicoker

Enough of the travels the country is bleeding, the GCFR must step up, we are losing faith and patience in this administration.

Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu speaks about terrorist attacks

Recall that Tinubu condemned the tragic death of Brigadier General Musa Uba, soldiers, and officers on active duty.

Tinubu said he is depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

The President prayed that God would comfort the families of General Uba and other fallen heroes. He directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the schoolgirls back to Kebbi State.

