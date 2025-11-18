Abubakar Bawa, the Taraba state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This came hours ahead of the official defection of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

The governor had earlier announced the indefinite suspension of the formal ceremony, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, November 18. Governor Kefas explained that the postponement was due to the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi state.

Taraba PDP chairman has joined the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, all the commissioners and cabinet members of Governor Kefas have dumped the PDP for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng