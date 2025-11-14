Did 13 NNPP House of Rep. Members Defect to Another Party? Fact Emerges
- Thirteen NNPP House of Reps members have denied rumours of defection to the ruling party, APC
- The members who reaffirm their loyalty to NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement called the reports “false and malicious”
- The lawmakers emphasised that interactions across party lines are for bipartisan cooperation, not a signal of leaving the party
Abuja, Nigeria - Thirteen members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have dismissed rumours suggesting they were planning to defect to other political parties.
The lawmakers, associated with the Kwankwasiya in Kano State, spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 14, led by Hon. Garba Diso.
This is coming a day after two NNPP lawmakers from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin and Hon. Sagir Koki, formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the resumed plenary of the House.
Despite this, the 13 lawmakers emphasised that their loyalty to NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement remains unwavering.
Diso described the circulating reports as “false and malicious,” urging the public and supporters to disregard the claims.
“These rumours are nothing but the handiwork of political detractors who are threatened by the growing influence, unity, and resilience of the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya family,” he said.
Members stress loyalty to Kwankwasiyya
The lawmaker stressed that interactions with colleagues across party lines should not be misinterpreted as disloyalty or intentions to defect. Instead, they reflect the lawmakers’ commitment to bipartisan cooperation for national development.
“We remain steadfast in our allegiance to the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya ideology, which stands for justice, equity, inclusiveness, and people-centered governance."
No amount of misinformation will shake our faith in the movement or its leadership,” he added.
Diso concluded by reaffirming the group’s commitment to promoting effective governance, quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, and improved living standards for Nigerians.
“We stand firm, united, and loyal to the NNPP, to the Kwankwasiya Movement, and to the people we serve,” he said.
Another federal lawmaker dumps NNPP
Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Municipal Federal Constituency lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Sagir Ibrahim Koki, has announced his resignation from the NNPP.
The federal lawmaker's resignation letter surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, November 12.
Koki gave his reason for the resignation, and his decision has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.
650 NNPP members join APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reports that about 650 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have dumped their party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Gobirawa Ward in Dala, Fagge, and Ungoggo local government areas of Kano State.
The mass defection, which took place on Thursday, was received by the Managing Director of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Bichi.
Punch reported that Bichi described the development as another sign of the growing confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the APC’s message of fairness, inclusiveness, and national renewal.
He said the Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to impact communities positively through education, agriculture, and empowerment programmes.
Source: Legit.ng
