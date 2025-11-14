Breaking: ADC Points Out FG's Fault in Wike vs Military Saga
- Nyesom Wike's confrontation with some naval officers in Abuja over a land illegally owned by former naval chief of staff, Awwal Gambo, has continued to generate reactions
- The ADC, one of the opposition parties in Nigeria, faulted the silence of the federal government on the matter
- ADC's comment came hours after the FCT minister narrated what transpired and why he was at the scene
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the federal government for remaining silent in the dispute between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer identified as A.M Yarima.
Recall that Wike recently had a confrontation over Yarima and his team, who were allegedly acting on the orders of former Navy Chief, Awwal Gambo. The confrontation was about the land that Gambo reportedly claimed ownership of unlawfully.
Wike speaks on confrontation with the military
Wike, while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 13, explained that many are blaming him and overlooking the illegal deployment of the military in civil and private matters.
The minister disclosed he was representing the president and should have been respected by the officer rather than the confrontation. He then questioned why a law can affect an ordinary man, and such a law would be restricted because the affected person has a connection with an institution, such as the military.
However, the ADC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, November 14, faulted the federal government for not speaking against the confrontation. The opposition party claimed that Wike's action cannot be tolerated anywhere and questioned why the minister has to appear himself to carry out the demolition.
Wike vs military: Nigerians speak on ADC reactions
The statement, which was shared on social media, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Aminu Idah questioned ADC's claim:
"Did you not hear from Wike's press briefing on the whole issue? Why are educated people like this in this country? Did you care to find out the reason Wike is at the scene himself after reports of previous harassment by Yerima's men intimidating ministry staff before he decided to go there in person? You're right to say FG mute on the issue, particularly C inC is a major concern when our democracy is under attack by forces who are supposed to be protecting us."
Omo Oba Adekunle wrote:
"But if he is in ADC, I’m 100% sure u won’t write these long stories."
Ubong Anang commented:
"In this modern world. We are celebrating lawlessness and impunity exhibited by both the Minister and the Naval officer. It's why the likes of Buratai, who supervised the killing of 3 police officers by Captain Tijani Babarabe, for daring to arrest (Wadume) one of them."
Kolawole Kehinde faults ADC's position:
"Oga, this is not how to do opposition. You guys are lazy and not dynamic. Can you speak about the rising cost of living? Can you talk about urban destruction, AI and Governance? There are many issues that can sway public perception, but it's Wike that you are after."
See the full statement here:
Source: Legit.ng
