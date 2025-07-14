Izesan Limited, a Nigerian tech company, has received backing from Taraba to digitise its two languages of Taraba

The tech firm will use its edtech platform to develop educational content and mobile/web apps for teaching indigenous languages

The initiative aligns with UNESCO’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL), aiming to revive native languages

In a decisive step toward safeguarding Nigeria’s rich linguistic heritage, retired Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa has thrown his weight behind Izesan Limited’s mission to digitise the endangered Wurkun and Jiba languages.

The announcement was made yesterday during a landmark event that underscores the growing urgency to protect indigenous languages from extinction.

Izesan leads digital revival on Taraba’s indigenous languages

General Faransa, who currently serves as Chairman of the Taraba State Internal Revenue Service and heads the State’s Special Task Force on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, pledged his full support for the initiative, calling it a critical intervention in the fight against cultural erosion in the region.

Punch reports that the partnership marks a significant boost for Nigeria’s contribution to UNESCO’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL), a global effort aimed at revitalising indigenous languages by integrating them into modern education systems, governance frameworks, and digital technologies.

Anthony Osekhuemen Otaigbe, CEO and founder of Izesan Limited, said:

“Language is not just a tool of communication; it is the vessel of our ancestors, our values, our ecological wisdom, and our collective memory.

“This partnership signals that Taraba State understands that heritage is not ornamental; it’s strategic.”

Taraba State gives support

Backed by General Faransa’s influence and commitment to preserving both natural and cultural resources, Izesan Limited will deploy its proprietary edtech infrastructure to digitise the Wurkun and Jiba languages. The company plans to develop curriculum-aligned educational content and user-friendly mobile and web applications tailored for use in schools and communities across Taraba State.

The Izesan team, led by Otaigbe, expressed excitement and gratitude over the General’s endorsement.

Otaigbe said:

“We are truly honored by Brigadier General Faransa’s decision to support this vital cause.

“It validates our work and energizes our mission to ensure that indigenous languages not only survive but thrive in the digital age.”

Taraba State wants to preserve its indigenous language, and Izesan CEO, Anthony Otaigbe, wants to help Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi / Contributor

The importance of the partnership

Nigeria currently faces a grave language crisis, with over 400 indigenous languages at risk of disappearing, according to data from the National Institute for Nigerian Languages.

Experts say the collaboration between Izesan and the Taraba State government exemplifies how technology can serve as a bridge between ancient traditions and future generations.

The initiative also speaks to broader themes in global discourse, linking cultural preservation with digital sovereignty, post-colonial identity revival, and climate justice rooted in indigenous knowledge systems.

Founded to safeguard Africa’s linguistic diversity, Izesan Limited is Nigeria’s leading edtech company focused on teaching, digitising, and preserving indigenous African languages, the Nation reports.

Its platforms have reached thousands of learners within Nigeria and the diaspora, empowering a new generation to reconnect with their linguistic and cultural roots.

