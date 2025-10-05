The Ajadi Rescue Movement, Taraba State Chapter, on Saturday, October 4, at its state headquarters in Jalingo, reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment, national unity, and social development across Nigeria’s northern region.

The event, attended by state and zonal executives, local government coordinators, and representatives of various ethnic groups, began at 10:00 a.m. with the arrival of the state and zonal executives, who distributed branded shirts and caps to members. Excitement filled the atmosphere as delegates awaited the arrival of their special guests.

The Ajadi Rescue Movement speaks on youth empowerment and unity

By 11:00 a.m., the Nineteen Northern States Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Shuibu, arrived alongside his cabinet and was warmly received by the state and local government coordinators. The meeting opened formally with the rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem at 11:03 a.m., followed by a prayer led by the Deputy State Coordinator, Mr. Babangida Sani Muhammad.

In his welcome address, the Taraba State Coordinator, Comrade Dabo Nuhu Muhammad, commended members for their steadfastness and discipline. He lauded the founder of the movement, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, for his visionary leadership.

“Ambassador Ajadi has given the Nigerian youth a renewed sense of direction,” Dabo said. “His message is simple — unity, productivity, and patriotism. The Ajadi Rescue Movement is not just a group; it is a mission to redefine youth participation in governance and national development.”

Following a round of self-introductions by the Northern Zonal coordinator, Mr. Shuibu delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of peace, religious tolerance, and inter-ethnic understanding among Nigerian youths.

“We must rise above religion and tribal sentiments,” Shuibu urged. “Our diversity is our strength, not our weakness. The Ajadi Rescue Movement is a platform for young Nigerians to build bridges, not barriers.”

He also spoke passionately about the founder, describing Ambassador Ajadi as “a leader who believes that the true wealth of a nation lies in its youth.”

The highlight of the meeting was the arrival of the royal father of the day, His Royal Highness, the Galadiman Muri, who graced the event at 12:00 p.m. and was received with traditional respect by the coordinators and members present.

In his address, the Galadiman Muri commended the leadership of the movement for fostering inclusivity and for mobilising young Nigerians toward positive causes.

“I commend Ambassador Ajadi and his team for building a movement rooted in unity and discipline,” he said. “I urge him to consider scholarship opportunities for our teeming youths, as education remains the foundation of progress. I pray that God strengthens this vision and blesses our state and nation.”

The meeting also featured goodwill messages from representatives of various ethnic and regional groups in Taraba. The Yoruba Coordinator emphasised collaboration among ethnic groups; the Calabar/Akwa Ibom representative praised the movement’s spirit of inclusiveness, while the Hausa/Fulani representative reaffirmed the northern youths’ commitment to peace and solidarity.

The Women Leader of the movement, in her remarks, celebrated the increasing participation of women in leadership and called for continued support for female empowerment within the organisation.

“The Ajadi Rescue Movement has given women a voice,” she noted. “We will continue to support initiatives that promote equality, education, and empowerment.”

During the question-and-answer session, the Central Zonal Coordinator, Mr Rayyan Hassan, raised pertinent questions on youth capacity-building and national integration. These were addressed jointly by Mr Shuibu and Comrade Dabo, who assured members that new skill acquisition programs were underway.

The event ended with refreshments, a closing remark, and prayers led by Mr Simon, followed by a group photograph capturing the day’s vibrant unity.

As the participants dispersed, one message echoed clearly across Jalingo — the Ajadi Rescue Movement is not just a political platform, but a youth-driven revolution for national renewal.

