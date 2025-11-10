Honourable Adewale Temitope Adedeji representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I has secured a third term endorsement

Traditional rulers, Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and residents endorsed Adewale for third term into the Lagos State House of Assembly

The lawmaker empowered no fewer than 500 beneficiaries during his Widows Empowerment Initiative on Monday, November 10, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos State - Honourable Adewale Temitope Adedeji representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I has been endorsed for third term in to Lagos State House of Assembly.by traditional rulers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftains and residents.

Members of the constituency said the lawmaker had made life easier for them.

Adewale empowers 500 widows with foodstuff, N10m in Lagos state. Photo credit: Adewale Temitope Adedeji

Source: UGC

The Lagos lawmaker empowered 500 widows with foodstuff, N10m at the 5th edition of his Widows Empowerment Initiative.

Adewale was endorsed during the empowerment programme at his constituency office in Lagos on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The constituents stressed that it was the first time they would experience real representation at that state legislature.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Deacon Banjo Omole, chairman of the APC in Ifako-Ijaiye local government, said:

"APC does not make mistakes with its choice of candidates. Since we brought out Temitope, he has met our yearnings. Some others would have shifted away from their people, but that's not Temitope. He has constantly touched the lives of constituents.

"Students, members of our party, men and women have, in different ways, benefitted from Adewale even though his main task is to represent us at the House of Assembly."

The lawmaker also promised free registration of health insurance for residents who do not have or whose registration has expired just.

"We have promised that we will continue to give back to you the people that voted for us. All of this we are doing to show that we learnt from the best, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has continued in his efforts to make Nigeria one of the strongest economies in the world."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker announced that his free adult literacy classes which would commence soon, already has over 100 applicants.

Adewale secures 3rd term endorsement into Lagos assembly. Photo credit: Adewale Temitope Adedeji

Source: UGC

APC Lawmaker sends message to Trump

Recall that Hon Adewale urged United States President Donald Trump to support Nigeria’s reforms instead of issuing threats over alleged Christian genocide.

The APC lawmaker praises President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening national security through newly appointed service chiefs.

The lawmaker says the Tinubu administration has revived investor confidence, curbed inflation, and restored stability to the naira.

Nigerian lawmaker speaks on Tinubu's education policy

Legit.ng also reported that Adewale said Nigeria could achieve 100% literacy by 2031 if the Tinubu administration’s education reforms continue.

Adewale praised the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for making higher education more accessible to many Nigerians.

The lawmaker spoke on his constituency initiative, noting that he has distributed more than 8,000 free GCE and JAMB forms, with 120 students on scholarships.

Source: Legit.ng