The Young Leaders Forum of Nigeria praised NYSC for its role in national unity and rural education over five decades

YLFN said the SAED skills programme is already delivering results but lacks the funding needed to grow

The group warned that restructuring the NYSC could weaken its role as Nigeria's primary platform for national integration

Abuja, FCT - The Young Leaders Forum of Nigeria (YLFN) has praised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its contributions to national unity, education, and rural development, describing the scheme as one of the country's most enduring institutions.

The forum's National Coordinator, Dr Marcus Abechi, made the position known in a statement on Tuesday, calling on the federal government to increase funding for the scheme rather than pursue structural reforms that could alter its founding purpose.

Group Commends NYSC, Urges Federal Government to Increase Funding for the Scheme

Source: Twitter

NYSC's Role in Communities

Dr Abechi said the NYSC has stayed true to its founding vision by bringing young graduates from different ethnic, religious, and regional backgrounds together and deploying them to serve in communities outside their states of origin. He noted that the scheme has helped fill critical gaps in public schools, healthcare facilities, and agricultural services in underserved rural areas.

"The NYSC remains one of the most successful nation-building programmes ever established in Nigeria. For over five decades, it has continued to unite young Nigerians across ethnic, religious and regional divides while making invaluable contributions to education, healthcare, agriculture and community development," the group said.

The forum added that corps members deployed as teachers have kept academic activities running in schools where qualified staff are in short supply, directly improving access to education in remote communities.

YLFN's Position on SAED and Funding

On the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, the YLFN said the initiative was already equipping corps members with practical vocational and business management skills and delivering measurable results. The group rejected any suggestion that the NYSC should be converted into a conventional skills acquisition centre.

"The SAED initiative is not only functional but has continued to empower corps members with practical skills across various sectors of the economy. The challenge confronting the programme is not its structure or design but the level of funding available for its expansion and sustainability," the statement read.

The forum said better funding would allow the scheme to expand training programmes, improve corps members' welfare, and strengthen community development projects.

YLFN also warned that changing the NYSC's core mandate risked undermining the very foundation that has made it effective, urging the National Assembly and other stakeholders to direct resources towards reinforcing the scheme's existing framework.

"A well-funded NYSC will be better positioned to produce more empowered youths, stronger communities and a more united Nigeria," the group concluded.

Gowon Urged to Meet Tinubu Over NYSC Reform Concerns

In another report, A civil society organisation, the National Alliance for Democracy (NAD), has urged General Yakubu Gowon and all living former presidents of Nigeria to step in and engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly over proposed reforms to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The group said it is alarmed that reforms recently approved by the Federal Executive Council could compromise the founding mission of the NYSC.

NAD national convener, Dr Lucky Eremosele, said the elder statesmen carry a historic responsibility to protect the scheme's integrity.

Source: Legit.ng