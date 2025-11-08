Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Breaking: Winner Declared at APC Candidate’s Polling Unit in Anambra

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election, has emerged victorious in his polling unit (PU) in Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South local Government area (LGA).

Premium Times shared the update in a report on Saturday afternoon, November 8.

Winner emerges in APC Anambra candidate's polling unit
Votes have been counted at the APC candidate’s polling unit in Anambra, with a winner now declared. Photos credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Facebook

APC candidate’s PU yields winner

APC is Nigeria's ruling party, but the political platform has never won a gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Ukachukwu, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled four votes.

Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.

The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer (PO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit.

Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George Moghalu, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.

The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng

