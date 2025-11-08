Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election, has emerged victorious in his polling unit (PU) in Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South local Government area (LGA).

Premium Times shared the update in a report on Saturday afternoon, November 8.

Votes have been counted at the APC candidate’s polling unit in Anambra, with a winner now declared. Photos credit: @Imranmuhdz

APC candidate’s PU yields winner

APC is Nigeria's ruling party, but the political platform has never won a gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Ukachukwu, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled four votes.

Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.

The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer (PO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit.

