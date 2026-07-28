The UAE government published the full list of foreigners eligible for its Golden Visa in 2026, alongside the duration each category is permitted to stay

The eligible categories range from investors and entrepreneurs to outstanding students, exceptional talents, and humanitarian pioneers

Each Golden Visa category comes with a different residency period, ranging from five to 10 years, along with a set of additional benefits

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined the categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Golden Visa in 2026, publishing the full details, including eligibility requirements and residency durations, on its government website.

A chart on the UAE government's official portal sets out five distinct groups of individuals who may be granted the Golden Visa, with residency periods that vary depending on the category.

UAE publishes 5 categories eligible for Golden Visa, reveals key benefits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/KARIM SAHIB/ Sergio Amiti/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

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Who qualifies for UAE Golden Visa

Below are the five categories of foreigners eligible for the UAE Golden Visa in 2026:

1. Investors

Foreign nationals with investments in UAE public institutions or real estate are eligible. Depending on the nature and scale of the investment, this category allows holders to reside in the UAE for between five and 10 years.

2. Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs who meet the set requirements qualify for a five-year residency under the Golden Visa programme.

3. People with Exceptional Talent

The UAE extends a 10-year residency to individuals recognised for exceptional skills or talent, offering long-term stability for high-achieving professionals in their fields.

4. Outstanding Students

Education is a stated priority for the UAE, and the Golden Visa reflects this. High school students who achieve outstanding academic results are eligible for a five-year visa, while outstanding university students qualify for a 10-year stay.

5. Humanitarians

Humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes are also recognised under the programme. Individuals who qualify in this category are granted a 10-year residency in the UAE.

Benefits attached to UAE Golden Visa

Beyond the extended residency periods, Golden Visa holders are entitled to a range of additional benefits, as listed on the UAE government's official website:

Freedom to live, work, and study in the UAE

Opportunity to obtain residence permits for a spouse, children, and certain relatives

Access to investment opportunities within the country

UAE names foreigners eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship, along with the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, intellectuals, talented individuals and artists, as well as people with exceptional creative talents, may qualify for citizenship if they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng