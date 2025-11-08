A coalition, Concerned Nigerians for Human Security, petitions Donald Trump to intervene over worsening insecurity in Zamfara and northern Nigeria

The group demands visa bans on political leaders, including Governor Dauda Lawal, accusing them of negligence and corruption in handling security funds

It urges the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara and restore order to devastated communities

A coalition known as the Concerned Nigerians for Human Security has petitioned United States President Donald Trump, urging him to draw international attention to the worsening insecurity in Zamfara State and parts of northern Nigeria.

The group described the persistent killings and displacement of citizens as a humanitarian disaster requiring urgent global response.

Governor Dauda Lawal faces mounting criticism over alleged security mismanagement in the state. Photo: FB/DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

In an open letter addressed to Trump, the coalition said thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been murdered or kidnapped by armed groups while entire communities have been wiped out.

It stated that the continuing violence reflects an alarming collapse of leadership and accountability in managing security resources.

Group seeks sanctions on Zamfara governor

The petition accused state authorities of failing to protect citizens despite huge budgetary allocations for security. It urged the U.S. government to impose visa restrictions on some Nigerian political figures, including Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.

According to the coalition, such measures would “apply international accountability pressure on political actors who trade human lives for political and financial gain.”

“Leadership is a moral duty, not a personal luxury,” the group declared, noting that sanctions would “disrupt the comfort derived from foreign refuge and compel responsibility at home.”

The petition argued that international measures of this kind would deter future negligence by those in positions of authority.

Coalition calls for emergency in Zamfara

The coalition maintained that the violence in Zamfara has no religious undertone, explaining that both Muslims and Christians have been victims of the conflict. It described the crisis as a direct outcome of poor governance, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds meant for security.

Trump has been asked to take action against Zamfara state. Photo: Getty, DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

“These killings have no religious connection. They are the direct consequence of governance failure, gross negligence, and mismanagement of security resources,” the letter stated.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s recent steps to deploy special forces and strengthen national security structures, the group insisted that such efforts will fail without sincere commitment from state governments.

It urged the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara to halt the bloodshed and rebuild shattered communities.

“We are appealing for moral intervention and international support to help end the cycle of killings and displacement in Zamfara and across northern Nigeria,” the petition added.

Source: Legit.ng